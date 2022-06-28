 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 28: Cameron Jordan speaks on Tom Brady coming out of retirement

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Running back still a position of need for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

With Alvin Kamara’s status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Saints are still in need of a running back.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line - New Orleans Saints

A brief player-by-player analysis of the Saints current defensive linemen, including a look at players like Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Cameron Jordan, and more.

‘One out of five against us’ – Saints defensive powerhouse Cam Jordan reacts to Tom Brady coming out of retirement

Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on Tom Brady’s decision to come out of retirement.

Week 4 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ writers are currently split 3-2 in who will win the London game between the Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

Alvin Kamara Preparing To Face Not Only A Six-Game Suspension, But Also A Potential Civil Lawsuit - League of Justice

Reports indicate that Alvin Kamara will also be sued by the alleged victim of his actions for financial compensation as a result of his injuries.

Marquez Callaway (thumb) practices without limitations - Fantasy Pros

Marquez Callaway, who underwent thumb surgery earlier in the year, appears to be practicing with no limitations.

Recap: Saints legend Steve Gleason’s Life Skills Sports Clinic - New Orleans Saints

A look at Steve Gleason’s Life Skills sports camp held that was held in New Orleans on Friday, June 24th.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...