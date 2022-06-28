Fleur-de-Links, June 28: Cameron Jordan speaks on Tom Brady coming out of retirement

With Alvin Kamara’s status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Saints are still in need of a running back.

A brief player-by-player analysis of the Saints current defensive linemen, including a look at players like Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Cameron Jordan, and more.

Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on Tom Brady’s decision to come out of retirement.

Canal Street Chronicles’ writers are currently split 3-2 in who will win the London game between the Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

Reports indicate that Alvin Kamara will also be sued by the alleged victim of his actions for financial compensation as a result of his injuries.

Marquez Callaway, who underwent thumb surgery earlier in the year, appears to be practicing with no limitations.

A look at Steve Gleason’s Life Skills sports camp held that was held in New Orleans on Friday, June 24th.