The Saints Should Consider TE Eric Ebron

Free-agent tight end Eric Ebron is being recruited by the New Orleans Saints' lead recruiter DE Cam Jordan. The Saints' tight end room is questionable. It's led by Adam Trautman, who hopes to blossom in year three. They also added Taysom Hill back to the room, where he will take on a bigger part of the Y position. The depth of the room comes from veterans Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson. The Saints have brought in numerous tight end’s for tryouts and have already signed as well as waived a couple too. J.P. Holtz, Brandon Dillon, and Lucas Krull are also names currently on the roster.

The team could use another tight end that is a threat in the receiving game and a formidable blocker. Because of the additions in the receiver room, there won't be as many balls to go around so Trautman and Taysom could probably carry the load receiving-wise for the group. The position is one of the biggest question marks for the roster currently, so adding a guy like Eric Ebron could help bolster that group immediately.

u know im ready to win bro! — Ebron85.eth (@Ebron85) June 28, 2022

Cam Jordan is making his pitch to the Saints to add the free-agent TE and Ebron seems on board as well saying “u know I'm ready to win bro!” Ebron, a former first-round pick, never lived up to the hype but he has put together a successful career. In 2021, he struggled to get any playing time with Pittsburgh drafting rookie standout Pat Freiermuth. He has spent time with the Lions, Colts and Steelers. His best season was with the Colts in 2018, where he had 13 touchdowns with 750 yards and a Pro-Bowl visit. In 2020 with the Steelers, Ebron had success adding 558 yards and 5 touchdowns.

That is a ton of value that he could bring to a questionable Saints tight end room. In 2021, Ebron only appeared in 8 games and had a career-low 84 yards. His past season lows could make him extremely affordable for the Saints on a one-year deal. It's clear Ebron would welcome a deal from New Orleans, but we will see if the feeling is mutual.

