Saints fans like the new helmet, but still respect the old

We recently asked our readers for their thoughts about the new black helmets for the New Orleans Saints. While people are naturally adverse to any change, it turns out, most of you actually like the new alternate helmet for the team.

Here are some of the best comments/thoughts shared by our readers:

Looks great — Miss Bu ‍♂️ ⚜ (@MissBuknows) June 23, 2022

Love the new look! — Garry Orvold (@Orvold42) June 23, 2022

“I dig it, but think the all-black uniform will look better than the color rush whites. Go full ninja!” - Fuqin Saints Fan

The most common criticism of the new helmets had to do with the lack of stripes:

They look great, but I wish they would've stayed with stripes down the center as they would've matched the throwbacks and color rush uniforms a little better. — Angelo Castillo (@AngeloC47721340) June 23, 2022

“Please put normal stripes on the helmet. Nike, stop trying to be so fancy.” - TheFourthDoctor

That’s not to say everyone likes the new helmet. The original gold helmet still received a lot of love:

“Our gold helmet is probably the best one in the NFL right now. Why mess with perfection?” - Saint in TX “TBH Gold goes way Harder.” - SaintSkipper

For a team that went so long without any major changes to their helmets or uniforms, the introduction of the Color Rush jerseys and the new alternative black helmets are a nice change of pace. It will be interesting to see what if any other changes are made to the franchise/their uniforms now that Sean Payton is no longer at the helm.

