Saints WR Jarvis Landry Fits In Right At Home

The New Orleans Saints are in their 2nd week of OTA’s but we are getting our first look at new WR Jarvis “Juice“ Landry in the black and gold. Although most fans are probably already familiar with the Louisiana native, who played football at Lutcher High and LSU.

It seems that Landry is already making a good impression his first week here.

Best offensive play of the day was one-handed catch by Jarvis Landry. #Saints — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) June 2, 2022

Jarvis Landry did not disappoint today — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) June 2, 2022

When asked about Landry, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, “He looked like what I expected Jarvis to look like. He is really good at transitioning in and out of routes.“

“He understands how to get open, and he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands once he’s got it. So, I think he was a really good addition for us and I’m anxious to really get going with him.”

FULL INTERVIEW: New Saints WR Jarvis Landry discusses first week of workouts with Black & Gold https://t.co/jrSuHCJjEM — wdsu (@wdsu) June 2, 2022

Home Sweet Home https://t.co/DEilR7WwU9 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) June 2, 2022

Landry said, “It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home, to be around the culture that’s already been set here in New Orleans.”

Fortunately, Saints fans won’t have to wait too long to get a good look at “Juice” up close and personal, when Saints minicamp starts on June 14th.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl