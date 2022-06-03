Fleur-de-Links, June 3: Saints sign UDFA offensive lineman

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign UDFA OL Khalique Washington to 3-year deal, per source - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed offensive lineman Khalique Washington, an undrafted free agent from The University of Southern Mississippi.
Paulson Adebo on comfort level heading into year two | 2022 Saints OTAs - New Orleans Saints
A video of Paulson Adebo speaking with local New Orleans media.
Dennis Allen gets real on Jarvis Landry’s key impact with Saints - Clutch Points
Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke very highly of Jarvis Landry after seeing him participate in OTAs.
Saints Release LB Sharif Finch From Injured Reserve - NFL Trade Rumors
After being signed in November of 2021, Sharif Finch has reportedly been released from injured reserve by the Saints.
Saints S Marcus Maye has DUI Hearing Postponed Again - Saints News Network
Records indicate that Marcus Maye’s DUI hearing, originally scheduled for October of 2021 and postponed to June 1 of 2022, has been postponed again to August 24th, 2022.
Jarvis Landry delivers honest take on Chris Olave’s potential with Saints - Clutch Points
Jarvis Landry spoke highly of Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Jordan Jackson on Cam Jordan, NFL learning curve | 2022 Saints OTAs - New Orleans Saints
A video of Jordan Jackson speaking with local New Orleans media.
As part of @MLB's #LouGehrigDay, @SteveGleason and his family were honored at the @Cubs game tonight!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 3, 2022
Steve made the "Play Ball!" call and his son Rivers threw out the first pitch! ⚾️
( : @DirksenPhoto / Cubs) pic.twitter.com/f5B0sQ5jfQ
⚜️ @MalcolmJenkins and @TheMJFoundation— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 2, 2022
honored students of the College Track New Orleans tonight, which his foundation has partnered with for a decade.
22 seniors were recognized as Malcolm Jenkins Scholars and received a one-time $1,500 scholarship from his Foundation pic.twitter.com/PBZqHJY4nY
#MulletSZN https://t.co/MRqjxa3AIV— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) June 2, 2022
