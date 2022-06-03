Fleur-de-Links, June 3: Saints sign UDFA offensive lineman

The Saints have reportedly signed offensive lineman Khalique Washington, an undrafted free agent from The University of Southern Mississippi.

A video of Paulson Adebo speaking with local New Orleans media.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke very highly of Jarvis Landry after seeing him participate in OTAs.

After being signed in November of 2021, Sharif Finch has reportedly been released from injured reserve by the Saints.

Records indicate that Marcus Maye’s DUI hearing, originally scheduled for October of 2021 and postponed to June 1 of 2022, has been postponed again to August 24th, 2022.

Jarvis Landry spoke highly of Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.

A video of Jordan Jackson speaking with local New Orleans media.

As part of @MLB's #LouGehrigDay, @SteveGleason and his family were honored at the @Cubs game tonight!



Steve made the "Play Ball!" call and his son Rivers threw out the first pitch! ⚾️



( : @DirksenPhoto / Cubs) pic.twitter.com/f5B0sQ5jfQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 3, 2022