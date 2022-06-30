 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 30: Payton Turner announces he is “cleared”

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Washington Football Team Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner (shoulder) says he’s ‘cleared’ to return - NFL.com

Saints defensive end Payton Turner, who was the 2021 first round pick for the Saints, has announced via Twitter that he is “cleared.” (Tweet below)

Payton Turner Cleared For Camp: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Saints fans and reporters seem to have high hopes for Payton Turner as he returns to play in 2022.

Recap: Nike 11-On event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints

A look at the New Orleans Saints/Nike 11-ON event, which took place at the Saints indoor facility on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CBS Sports Writer Predicts QB Kenny Pickett Will Make First Career Start Against Saints - Steelers Depot

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicted that Kenny Pickett will have his first career start in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 home game against the Saints.

Former NFL QB Comments On Why The Saints Are Back - The Cold Wire

A Tweet from Robert Griffin III claimed that, with the return of Michael Thomas and the additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, the Saints will “EAT Ws.” (Tweet below)

Possible Alvin Kamara Suspension Could Reach Eight Games and If Convicted, Prison Time Could Sideline Him The Following Season - League of Justice

“Aggravating factors” in Alvin Kamara’s case could lead to an 8-game suspension, but the charges that he is facing carry up to 15 years in prison, meaning that Kamara could miss an entire season if he is convicted.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks - New Orleans Saints

A player-by-player profile for the cornerbacks currently on the Saints team.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...