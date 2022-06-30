Fleur-de-Links, June 30: Payton Turner announces he is “cleared”

Saints defensive end Payton Turner, who was the 2021 first round pick for the Saints, has announced via Twitter that he is “cleared.” (Tweet below)

Saints fans and reporters seem to have high hopes for Payton Turner as he returns to play in 2022.

A look at the New Orleans Saints/Nike 11-ON event, which took place at the Saints indoor facility on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicted that Kenny Pickett will have his first career start in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 home game against the Saints.

A Tweet from Robert Griffin III claimed that, with the return of Michael Thomas and the additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, the Saints will “EAT Ws.” (Tweet below)

“Aggravating factors” in Alvin Kamara’s case could lead to an 8-game suspension, but the charges that he is facing carry up to 15 years in prison, meaning that Kamara could miss an entire season if he is convicted.

A player-by-player profile for the cornerbacks currently on the Saints team.

