Fleur-de-Links, June 30: Payton Turner announces he is “cleared”

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner (shoulder) says he’s ‘cleared’ to return - NFL.com
Saints defensive end Payton Turner, who was the 2021 first round pick for the Saints, has announced via Twitter that he is “cleared.” (Tweet below)
Payton Turner Cleared For Camp: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Saints fans and reporters seem to have high hopes for Payton Turner as he returns to play in 2022.
Recap: Nike 11-On event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints
A look at the New Orleans Saints/Nike 11-ON event, which took place at the Saints indoor facility on Tuesday, June 22nd.
CBS Sports Writer Predicts QB Kenny Pickett Will Make First Career Start Against Saints - Steelers Depot
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicted that Kenny Pickett will have his first career start in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 home game against the Saints.
Former NFL QB Comments On Why The Saints Are Back - The Cold Wire
A Tweet from Robert Griffin III claimed that, with the return of Michael Thomas and the additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, the Saints will “EAT Ws.” (Tweet below)
Possible Alvin Kamara Suspension Could Reach Eight Games and If Convicted, Prison Time Could Sideline Him The Following Season - League of Justice
“Aggravating factors” in Alvin Kamara’s case could lead to an 8-game suspension, but the charges that he is facing carry up to 15 years in prison, meaning that Kamara could miss an entire season if he is convicted.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks - New Orleans Saints
A player-by-player profile for the cornerbacks currently on the Saints team.
Michael Thomas’ return is the X FACTOR for the @Saints offense. Last time the 2x All Pro and 2x NFL Leader in receptions played significant time was in 2019 and he was the BEST WR IN FOOTBALL. Thomas opening the middle of the field for Jarvis and Olave will help the Saints EAT Ws— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 28, 2022
It’s been a long road to recovery, I had a pretty major shoulder surgery last November and didn’t have quite the rookie year I wanted but shoutout to everybody that’s stayed down with me and helped me get to this point, blessed to say I’ve been CLEARED— Payton Turner (@pt_turner98) June 29, 2022
"That confidence is unreal."@Saints DE Cam Jordan talked about the confidence he has in their defense and in new head coach Dennis Allen.— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 29, 2022
LISTEN HERE
