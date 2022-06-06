Fleur-de-Links, June 6: Saints linebacker announces plans to open new school

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints linebacker Demario Davis to open a new school in the Ninth Ward this fall - WDSU
Demario Davis has announced his plans to open Devoted Dream Academy, a school for promising student athletes.
Jarvis Landry says Jameis Winston is one of the reasons he wanted to join Saints: ‘He’s a leader, man’ - CBS Sports
Jarvis Landry speaks on how Jameis Winston influenced his decision to join the Saints.
Jarvis Landry Reportedly “Dominating” Saints Practice - The Spun
Reports indicate that Jarvis Landry “dominated” Thursday’s practice with the Saints, making a strong first impression.
Buccaneers 5-Time Pro Bowler Could Bolt for Rival, Says Analyst - Heavy
ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s predicts that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will sign with the Saints.
Saints Former Head Coaches Named to Lead XFL Franchises - Saints News Network
Wade Phillips, who once served as defensive coordinator for the Saints, and Jim Haslett, who also served as defensive coordinator for the Saints in the past, have both been announced as head coaches for the revamped XFL.
Video: Saints WR Jarvis Landry Teaches His Girlfriend NOLA Slang - 107.9 Is Hot
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has posted a video to his TikTok of himself teaching his girlfriend how to say certain New Orleans words and phrases.
Photos: Demario Davis’ Devoted Dreamers luncheon - New Orleans Saints
Photos from the luncheon hosted by Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Foundation.
Happy Birthday to the Saints career TD leader: @MarquesColston #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/UEdgHoZbr5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2022
QBs ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/t6NviUKCS9— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 5, 2022
Happy Birthday to @petewerner23 #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/YLzQyKk5yE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2022
Loading comments...