Fleur-de-Links, June 6: Saints linebacker announces plans to open new school

Demario Davis has announced his plans to open Devoted Dream Academy, a school for promising student athletes.

Jarvis Landry speaks on how Jameis Winston influenced his decision to join the Saints.

Reports indicate that Jarvis Landry “dominated” Thursday’s practice with the Saints, making a strong first impression.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen’s predicts that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will sign with the Saints.

Wade Phillips, who once served as defensive coordinator for the Saints, and Jim Haslett, who also served as defensive coordinator for the Saints in the past, have both been announced as head coaches for the revamped XFL.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has posted a video to his TikTok of himself teaching his girlfriend how to say certain New Orleans words and phrases.

Photos from the luncheon hosted by Demario Davis and his Devoted Dreamers Foundation.