DraftKings Saints Futures and Player Bets for 2022

Free agency has just about completed. The 2022 NFL Draft has wrapped up. Undrafted free agency has finished. With training camps beginning soon, all NFL attention has turned to the upcoming season. With this turn also brings about many new sportsbook wagers to play. The New Orleans Saints will be an intriguing team this year due to turnover and returning players. This brings about several betting opportunities in many of the various yearly finishes. These are the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds for the New Orleans Saints in the upcoming 2022 NFL Season.

New Orleans Saints odds and wagers for the 2022 NFL Season

There are two sets of odds listed. Any odds that are placed on how the team will finish the year is called a Futures bet. These types of wagers will be for total wins, making the playoffs, and winning the respective division, conference, and NFL title. Individual players also have odds listed. These wagers will be for MVP, offensive and defensive player of the year, offensive rookie of the year, and comeback player of the year. Individual accolades are also able to be wagered, such as most passing, rushing, and receiving yards on the year. All odds will be displayed against a standard $100 bet. For instance, if a team has negative odds, that is the amount which has to be wagered to win $100. If a team has positive odds, that is the winning amount if a $100 bet is wagered. There are plenty of odds and wagers on the DraftKings sportsbook for anyone looking to get some early action on the NFL season.

Poll Do you prefer waging on games or playing DFS? Waging

DFS vote view results 83% Waging (5 votes)

16% DFS (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Saints team futures for 2022

The New Orleans Saints go into the new NFL season with mediocre expectations. DraftKings has the team’s overall over and under win total at just eight games. This number has actually risen since the NFL draft though. The line opened at a win total of just seven and a half. It is likely that the addition of Chris Olave and Tyrann Mathieu elevated this win total slightly. Betting over eight games comes in at -135 while under sits at +115. These odds seem to indicate that the Saints will win more than eight games. This is not a terrible number with the schedule the Saints have this season. Playing both the AFC North and NFC West will make for some difficult games. The schedule also is what has likely led to the Saints projected playoff chances as well.

Currently, the Saints are tied with the eighth best odds to make the playoffs in the NFC. These odds have actually gotten worse. The Saints did have the sixth best chances at making the playoffs at +125. Recent transactions though have elevated two other teams in front of the Saints. The Minnesota Vikings have the seventh best odds at -105. After acquiring A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles odds jumped to -190 to make the playoffs, putting them as the sixth best odds in the NFC. The Saints do have the second best odds in the NFC South for making the playoffs and winning the division. As far as the division goes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites to win. The Saints sit at +350 odds to win the NFC South. This wager could return triple value at the end of the season. The longest odds for the Saints are of course winning the conference and Super Bowl. These wagers sit at +2,500 and +5,000, respectively.

Saints player odds for awards and totals

Individual awards can already be wagered for the 2022 NFL Season. These include the Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year. In regards to the MVP race, four Saints players make the list. Jameis Winston (+8,000), Alvin Kamara (+10,000), Michael Thomas (+15,000), and Cam Jordan (+50,000) all make the list for MVP. For Offensive Player of the Year, Thomas (+5,000), Kamara (+5,000), and Winston (8,000) make this wager list as well. The Saints are expected to bounce back on offense as seen with these listed odds. There is also one other player on a wager short list. For offensive rookie of the year, newly drafted receiver Chris Olave has the eighth shortest odds at +1,000. Winston has supported multiple receivers in his career, so it makes sense for his expected top two to be short-listed for various awards.

One of the more intriguing awards this year will be the Comeback Player of the Year. Both Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas have some of the shortest odds on the board. Winston has the third lowest odds at +550 while Thomas has the fourth lowest at +600. Another intriguing bet is for defensive player of the year. Perennial Saints players Cam Jordan (+6,500), Demario Davis (+10,000), and Marshon Lattimore (+10,000) make the wager list. The lowest Saints defensive player though is actually new comer Tyrann Mathieu at +4,000. The Saints defense will likely remain at the top of the league, so any of these players have a chance at this year-end award.

Final Saints wagers until season begins

This list will likely fluctuate as the season wanes. The last few odds are for individual statistics as well as Coach of the Year. In his return to head coaching, Dennis Allen comes in at +3,000 for the award. This is tied for the 26th longest odds of any coach. As far as the individual achievements, four Saints players are listed for offensive statistics. Jameis Winston is +2,500 for most passing yards on the season, the 15th quarterback in line. For rushing yards, Alvin Kamara is listed at +4,000. As far as receiving yards go, Michael Thomas and Chris Olave make the final list. Thomas has +3,000 odds while Olave sits at +6,000. Good luck on the upcoming season!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel