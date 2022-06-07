 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 7: Jameis Winston draws comparison to former NFL MVP

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Sports Contributor Archive 2022 Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Assessing the status of the Saints 2023 salary cap situation - Canal Street Chronicles

Analysis of the Saints 2023 salary cap situation, along with other players that the Saints might need to re-sign.

Saints Big-Name Hunting? - Saints News Network

A look at some of the big names that have been connected to the Saints this offseason but haven not signed with the team, like Odell Beckham Jr. and Ndamukong Suh.

Jahri Evans, Reggie Bush, and Craig Heyward highlight former New Orleans Saints on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot - New Orleans Saints

6 former Saints players make the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, including Reggie Bush and Jahri Evans.

3 free agents the Saints should consider before the season - Canal Street Chronicles

Ndamukong Suh, Odell Beckham Jr., and Julio Jones are named as 3 free agents that the Saints should be looking into.

Jameis Winston Shares Unique Parallel With An NFL Legend - The Cold Wire

CBS Sports Tweeted out the stats of Jameis Winston and Brett Favre, showing the similarities between the two. (Tweet below)

Panthers Re-Sign WR Keith Kirkwood, Waive One - NFL Trade Rumors

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed Keith Kirkwood, a wide receiver that initially signed with the Saints in 2018.

Who Are the Top 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Contenders? - Bleacher Report

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas are named as potential contenders for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...