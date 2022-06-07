Fleur-de-Links, June 7: Jameis Winston draws comparison to former NFL MVP

Analysis of the Saints 2023 salary cap situation, along with other players that the Saints might need to re-sign.

A look at some of the big names that have been connected to the Saints this offseason but haven not signed with the team, like Odell Beckham Jr. and Ndamukong Suh.

6 former Saints players make the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, including Reggie Bush and Jahri Evans.

Ndamukong Suh, Odell Beckham Jr., and Julio Jones are named as 3 free agents that the Saints should be looking into.

CBS Sports Tweeted out the stats of Jameis Winston and Brett Favre, showing the similarities between the two. (Tweet below)

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed Keith Kirkwood, a wide receiver that initially signed with the Saints in 2018.

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas are named as potential contenders for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Brett Favre career:



TD per attempt: 5.0%

INT per attempt: 3.3%



Jameis Winston career:



TD per attempt: 5.0%

INT per attempt: 3.3% pic.twitter.com/4v7WpSlk7Q — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 2, 2022

#Saints CB Marshon Lattimore needs 3 interceptions this seasons to take 5th most in team history. With 3 more passes defensed he'll also pass Fred Thomas as the Saint with the most PD in their career with New Orleans.



Stats per PFR. — RevDeuce (@RevDeuceWindham) June 5, 2022