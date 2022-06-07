Fleur-de-Links, June 7: Jameis Winston draws comparison to former NFL MVP

New Orleans Saints News:
Assessing the status of the Saints 2023 salary cap situation - Canal Street Chronicles
Analysis of the Saints 2023 salary cap situation, along with other players that the Saints might need to re-sign.
Saints Big-Name Hunting? - Saints News Network
A look at some of the big names that have been connected to the Saints this offseason but haven not signed with the team, like Odell Beckham Jr. and Ndamukong Suh.
Jahri Evans, Reggie Bush, and Craig Heyward highlight former New Orleans Saints on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot - New Orleans Saints
6 former Saints players make the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, including Reggie Bush and Jahri Evans.
3 free agents the Saints should consider before the season - Canal Street Chronicles
Ndamukong Suh, Odell Beckham Jr., and Julio Jones are named as 3 free agents that the Saints should be looking into.
Jameis Winston Shares Unique Parallel With An NFL Legend - The Cold Wire
CBS Sports Tweeted out the stats of Jameis Winston and Brett Favre, showing the similarities between the two. (Tweet below)
Panthers Re-Sign WR Keith Kirkwood, Waive One - NFL Trade Rumors
The Carolina Panthers have re-signed Keith Kirkwood, a wide receiver that initially signed with the Saints in 2018.
Who Are the Top 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Contenders? - Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas are named as potential contenders for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Brett Favre career:— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 2, 2022
TD per attempt: 5.0%
INT per attempt: 3.3%
Jameis Winston career:
TD per attempt: 5.0%
INT per attempt: 3.3% pic.twitter.com/4v7WpSlk7Q
#Saints CB Marshon Lattimore needs 3 interceptions this seasons to take 5th most in team history. With 3 more passes defensed he'll also pass Fred Thomas as the Saint with the most PD in their career with New Orleans.— RevDeuce (@RevDeuceWindham) June 5, 2022
Stats per PFR.
This is what it’s all about. Thank you to @NFL @Saints player @camjordan94 for visiting our athletes as they arrived back at Athlete Village and giving @SOLouisiana quite the surprise. #ShineAsOne pic.twitter.com/co8bN2SjlG— Special Olympics USA Games (@2022USAGames) June 6, 2022
Loading comments...