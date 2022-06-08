Saints should take another swing at Ndamukong Suh

Back in the 2019 offseason, the New Orleans Saints laid out the red carpet for free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh ultimately chose the Los Angeles Rams dream team who also added stars Brandin Cooks, Aqib Talib, and Marcus Peters that offseason. We know how that season ended, the Rams made it to the Super Bowl and Suh was a large contributor to beating the Saints in the NFC Championship.

Since Suh joined the division foes Tampa Bay Bucs and won a Super Bowl, the Bucs have now moved on by signing ex-Saint DT Akiem Hicks who will fill in where Suh was before. Suh will move on as well. He has gained a lot of interest from the Las Vegas Raiders since free agency opened. The main hold-up for Suh has been money and obviously hasn't found his number yet. The Saints have $10.6 million in cap space currently and haven't been scared to spend this offseason.

Ndamukong Suh, OBJ and other big names are still on the market @MattBowen41 ranked the best available free agents and perfect landing spots (@espnplus) https://t.co/c8D8Yv1D9M pic.twitter.com/C97IiXgObf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 3, 2022

The best fit seems to be the Saints. Suh would slide into next to Onyemata and in between Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan. The Saints have made some big-time additions so far this season and many moves along the D-Line.

Suh will be turning 35 years old this season but hasn't shown he's slowing down yet. In the past three seasons, he's posted 14.5 sacks with 6 each of the last two seasons. He also started every single game for the Bucs the past three years.

Should the Saints pursue Suh again and try to piece together one of the best defensive fronts in the league?

