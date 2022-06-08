Fleur-de-Links, June 8: Jameis Winston has most bets for most passing yards in 2022

A look at many of the individual player bets and team bets for the 2022 Saints season.

Jarvis Landry, Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and others share their thoughts on the Saints new receivers coach Kodi Burns.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Jameis Winston currently has the most bets behind him to lead the NFL in passing yards in the upcoming season.

A video posted to Michael Thomas’ Instagram story shows him sprinting during practice. (Video below)

Cameron Jordan speaks on how he learns from others at the Pass Rush Summit.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani betsthat the Saints will have more than 8 wins in the 2022 season, calling it one of “best bets this year.”

Saints fans are hopeful after seeing the video of the sprinting Michael Thomas.

Last Friday, @demario__davis announced his vision of the Devoted Dreamers Academy, a school that will be designed to serve local youth through sports, academics and mentorship.



Devoted Dreamers Foundation is working in conjunction with @drewbrees and the Brees Dream Foundation. pic.twitter.com/fRorsnSmcM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 7, 2022