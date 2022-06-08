 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 8: Jameis Winston has most bets for most passing yards in 2022

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

DraftKings Saints Futures and Player Bets for 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at many of the individual player bets and team bets for the 2022 Saints season.

Why the Saints see ‘a future star’ in new receivers coach Kodi Burns - NOLA

Jarvis Landry, Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and others share their thoughts on the Saints new receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Saints’ Jameis Winston most popular bet to lead NFL in passing yards at interesting price - CBS Sports

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Jameis Winston currently has the most bets behind him to lead the NFL in passing yards in the upcoming season.

Look: Michael Thomas Shares Impressive Training Video - The Spun

A video posted to Michael Thomas’ Instagram story shows him sprinting during practice. (Video below)

Cameron Jordan, Calais Campbell on why it’s important to be part of the Pass Rush Summit - Yahoo! Sports

Cameron Jordan speaks on how he learns from others at the Pass Rush Summit.

NFC South win totals, predictions: Buccaneers only double-digit wins team; Over for Saints best play - CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani betsthat the Saints will have more than 8 wins in the 2022 season, calling it one of “best bets this year.”

NFL World Reacts To Latest Michael Thomas Video - The Spun

Saints fans are hopeful after seeing the video of the sprinting Michael Thomas.

