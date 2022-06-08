Drew Brees Officially Done At NBC Sports

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports. Brees signed a multi-year contract with NBC in 2020 and was the analyst for Notre Dame games with Mike Tirico and in the studio on most Sundays for “Football Night in America.”

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told The Associated Press that Brees will not be returning to the network.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

Bevacqua said that conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with his family.

Brees himself hinted that he may not return to the network last month but was not specific in his future plans.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Who knows what Drew will do next? Fox currently has an opening for an analyst but then again Coach Brees has a good ring to it? Maybe he will spend most of his time at home with his family, just being dad. Whatever he decides to do, we wish him all the best. After an incredible 20-year NFL career, he deserves to enjoy his retirement.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl