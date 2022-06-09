Fleur-de-Links, June 9: Saints safety stars in latest edition of GQ series

After rumors circulated earlier this summer, Drew Brees is officially done with NBC Sports, per NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua.

Demario Davis’ Devoted Dream Foundation is working with the Brees Dream Foundation to start Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy.

Tyrann Mathieu stars in the latest edition of GQ’s “Actually Me,” where he goes to various websites and answers questions that fans had for him. (Video below)

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was ranke #6 by the NFLPA on their “Rising Stars List.”

In a recent interview, Mike Evans expressed his dislike for the Saints, according to Evan Winter of AtoZ Sports. (Tweet below)

Thomas Morstead speaks on multiple topics, including his release from the Saints.

Multiple Saints players including Erik McCoy, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, and others were at a community event serving the homeless.