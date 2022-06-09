Fleur-de-Links, June 9: Saints safety stars in latest edition of GQ series

New Orleans Saints News:
Drew Brees Officially Done At NBC Sports - Canal Street Chronicles
After rumors circulated earlier this summer, Drew Brees is officially done with NBC Sports, per NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua.
Demario Davis & Drew Brees talk Devoted Dreamers Academy in New Orleans - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis’ Devoted Dream Foundation is working with the Brees Dream Foundation to start Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy.
New Orleans Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu Replies to Fans on the Internet - GQ
Tyrann Mathieu stars in the latest edition of GQ’s “Actually Me,” where he goes to various websites and answers questions that fans had for him. (Video below)
Saints WR Chris Olave On ‘Rising Stars List’ - Saints News Network
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was ranke #6 by the NFLPA on their “Rising Stars List.”
Mike Evans Sounds Off On Saints: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
In a recent interview, Mike Evans expressed his dislike for the Saints, according to Evan Winter of AtoZ Sports. (Tweet below)
Thomas Morstead opens up about release from Saints, rebound 2021 season and future with Dolphins - CBS Sports
Thomas Morstead speaks on multiple topics, including his release from the Saints.
Photos: Ethan Greenidge, Saints players volunteer at Ozanam Inn - New Orleans Saints
Multiple Saints players including Erik McCoy, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, and others were at a community event serving the homeless.
#Bucs WR Mike Evans:— Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) June 8, 2022
"We don't like the #Saints."
NEW EPISODE @SaintsTwitPod welcomes our favorite guest back, @greggrosenthal of NFL Network and @AroundTheNFL podcast. We talk about his latest PROJECTED STARTERS series and his thoughts on the Saints, other teams, and the Deshaun Watson drama.— #SaintsTwitPodcast (@SaintsTwitPod) June 7, 2022
https://t.co/1XOFluiuCN pic.twitter.com/jf6FCXNhXv
.@Saints safety @Mathieu_Era goes undercover on the Internet for #GQActuallyMe— GQ Sports (@GQSports) June 8, 2022
Watch here: https://t.co/b7uyyL3jZl pic.twitter.com/u6dySLcfEU
