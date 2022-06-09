 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, June 9: Saints safety stars in latest edition of GQ series

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Drew Brees Officially Done At NBC Sports - Canal Street Chronicles

After rumors circulated earlier this summer, Drew Brees is officially done with NBC Sports, per NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua.

Demario Davis & Drew Brees talk Devoted Dreamers Academy in New Orleans - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis’ Devoted Dream Foundation is working with the Brees Dream Foundation to start Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy.

New Orleans Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu Replies to Fans on the Internet - GQ

Tyrann Mathieu stars in the latest edition of GQ’s “Actually Me,” where he goes to various websites and answers questions that fans had for him. (Video below)

Saints WR Chris Olave On ‘Rising Stars List’ - Saints News Network

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was ranke #6 by the NFLPA on their “Rising Stars List.”

Mike Evans Sounds Off On Saints: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

In a recent interview, Mike Evans expressed his dislike for the Saints, according to Evan Winter of AtoZ Sports. (Tweet below)

Thomas Morstead opens up about release from Saints, rebound 2021 season and future with Dolphins - CBS Sports

Thomas Morstead speaks on multiple topics, including his release from the Saints.

Photos: Ethan Greenidge, Saints players volunteer at Ozanam Inn - New Orleans Saints

Multiple Saints players including Erik McCoy, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, and others were at a community event serving the homeless.

