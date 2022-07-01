 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, July 1: Analyst suggests Saints trade for Kareem Hunt

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Gear up for summer with the best Saints gear from FOCO - New Orleans Saints

A guide for Saints summer gear from FOCO, including Saints branded bathing suit, shirts, sandals, and more.

Saints Star Reveals Honest Admission On Quarterback Situation - The Spun

Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on how the Saints were able to stay competitive with multiple different quarterbacks, believing that a stable quarterback will make them better.

New Orleans Saints expecting results from Alabama addition - Al.com

The Saints have high expectations for Matt Rhea after hiring him away from the Alabama football program.

The Saints Should Consider TE Eric Ebron - Canal Street Chronicles

A case for the Saints to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron.

The Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas: Too Many Obstacles - Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lays out the reasons why Michael Thomas could be a fantasy football bust for the 2022 season.

One trade or free agent acquisition for all 32 NFL teams before 2022 training camp - Pro Football Focus

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus suggests that the Saints should try to add running back Kareem Hunt.

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties - New Orleans Saints

A player-by-player profile on the safeties currently signed to the Saints for the 2022 season.

