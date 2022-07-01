Fleur-de-Links, July 1: Analyst suggests Saints trade for Kareem Hunt

New Orleans Saints News:
Gear up for summer with the best Saints gear from FOCO - New Orleans Saints
A guide for Saints summer gear from FOCO, including Saints branded bathing suit, shirts, sandals, and more.
Saints Star Reveals Honest Admission On Quarterback Situation - The Spun
Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on how the Saints were able to stay competitive with multiple different quarterbacks, believing that a stable quarterback will make them better.
New Orleans Saints expecting results from Alabama addition - Al.com
The Saints have high expectations for Matt Rhea after hiring him away from the Alabama football program.
The Saints Should Consider TE Eric Ebron - Canal Street Chronicles
A case for the Saints to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron.
The Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas: Too Many Obstacles - Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lays out the reasons why Michael Thomas could be a fantasy football bust for the 2022 season.
One trade or free agent acquisition for all 32 NFL teams before 2022 training camp - Pro Football Focus
Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus suggests that the Saints should try to add running back Kareem Hunt.
2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties - New Orleans Saints
A player-by-player profile on the safeties currently signed to the Saints for the 2022 season.
This game quickly silenced the "Drew Brees made Michael Thomas" crowd. Such a great performance from MT. https://t.co/cGu5Wtp51Y— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) June 30, 2022
The Saints recently hosted the third annual @Nike 11-ON at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 29, 2022
12 high school teams from LA and MS participated in the unique event that included a 7on7 tournament, skills challenges, Tug of War, & linemen-specific drills (led by @USAFootball). pic.twitter.com/haF9UJ7SgA
My quarterback https://t.co/F1DR5NY2Lt— Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) June 29, 2022
