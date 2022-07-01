Fleur-de-Links, July 1: Analyst suggests Saints trade for Kareem Hunt

A guide for Saints summer gear from FOCO, including Saints branded bathing suit, shirts, sandals, and more.

Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on how the Saints were able to stay competitive with multiple different quarterbacks, believing that a stable quarterback will make them better.

The Saints have high expectations for Matt Rhea after hiring him away from the Alabama football program.

A case for the Saints to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lays out the reasons why Michael Thomas could be a fantasy football bust for the 2022 season.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus suggests that the Saints should try to add running back Kareem Hunt.

A player-by-player profile on the safeties currently signed to the Saints for the 2022 season.

This game quickly silenced the "Drew Brees made Michael Thomas" crowd. Such a great performance from MT. https://t.co/cGu5Wtp51Y — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) June 30, 2022