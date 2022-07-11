Week 5 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks

This always plays out to be an exciting game.

The Saints will be coming off a long week in London but are excited to return home and play in the Dome. It helps that the opponent is one they’ve had success against of late.

Seattle will come into New Orleans looking to right their ship against the Saints, as the Seahawks have lost the last three matchups against New Orleans. Our team gives their predictions.

Matt: This matchup is so tricky.

The Saints are 9-8 all-time against the Seahawks, and yes they’ve won the last three, but all three were by 7 or less.

The Seahawks weren’t at their best, as Russ was out with an injury. They exploded early with an 85-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf early in the game, but only a field goal the rest of the way.

Jameis was efficient, completing a little over 50% for 225 and a TD.

Kamara was different. Just different.

51 yards on the ground, 128 in the air, and a touchdown. I see something similar this season.

Jameis plays efficiently, Kamara pops off, and they get help from Mike and Olave.

Score: Saints win 27-14

Chris: Now that we know Baker Mayfield won’t be quarterbacking the Seattle Seahawks, it’s fairly safe to assume the Seahawks will be fielding a below-average quarterback in 2022.

On paper, this is a game the Saints should win fairly easily, as I don’t see a spot where Seattle should have a distinct advantage (other than maybe at head coach). Marshon Lattimore should be able to contain DK Metcalf, the lone star on the Seahawks roster. Otherwise, the Saints should have little trouble moving the ball on the ground against a weak Seattle front and linebacking corps, and the Saints defense should be able to give Drew Locke and/or Geno Smith fits all game.

I’ll say this is a relatively low-scoring game, only because the Saints won’t have to do much to win and the score won’t reflect the domination by the Saints on both sides of the ball.

Score: Saints win 24-10

Tina: No Russ, No Rest, No Problem

The Saints return home after a battle against the Vikings in London and there is no rest for the weary. The Saints and Seahawks are always a tough matchup, but Russell Wilson is gone, and New Orleans will be playing with a chip on their shoulder, especially after playing overseas in week 5 therefore not being eligible for a bye week. But in the end, Drew Lock is just no match for the Saints defense and the Saints run all over Seattle literally. With Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram having one of their best games yet.

Score: Saints win 27-20

