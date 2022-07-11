Marshon Lattimore earning his respect around the league

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler spoke to NFL executives, coaches, and players and had them vote on the top 10 players at each position in the NFL. A few New Orleans Saints made the list at their respective positions, none higher than Marshon Lattimore.

Who are the best CBs in the NFL? @JFowlerESPN spoke to execs, coaches and players to rank the top 10 (@ESPNPlus) https://t.co/9kMkpnPHYt pic.twitter.com/gMaGz0Qhoi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 8, 2022

The obvious choice for the best corner in the NFL was Jalen Ramsey for his league domination over the years, his versatility in the secondary, and now a Super Bowl champion. But the title for 2nd best in the league is up for grab and the league has spoken, the heavy 2nd place favorite was Marshon Lattimore. Since entering the league, Lattimore has proven he is a lockdown corner. In terms of press, man and zone coverage Lattimore is one of the league's best. 1 on 1 Lattimore has one of the best resumés in the league. He spent a lot of the 2021 season in a cast, after injuring his thumb in a dominant performance over Devonte Adams. That didn't stop him from leading the league in passes defended this past season.

Marshon Lattimore finished the 2021 season with 19 forced incompletions



That is the most in the NFL pic.twitter.com/hq45tDP0NM — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) May 5, 2022

The Saints' defense has been the identity of the team over the past few years and it's only getting better. Lattimore is finally getting the respect he deserves league wide. Some of his teammates on the defensive side of the ball also cracked the list. Cameron Jordan was at 10 among defensive ends and Demario Davis ranked 6th among linebackers.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel