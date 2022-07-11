 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, June 11: Marshon Lattimore named 2nd best CB in the NFL

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Career retrospective on Sean Payton’s legacy as a success or failure - Canal Street Chronicles

A full retrospective on Sean Payton with the Saints and the legacy he leaves behind as he retires.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges - New Orleans Saints

A profile on linebackers coach Michael Hodges, who is entering his sixth season with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints Marshon Lattimore Voted NFL’s 2nd Best CB in ESPN Poll - Saints News Network

Marshon Lattimore was recently voted the 2nd best cornerback in the NFL, second only to Jalen Ramsey.

Photos: Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu hosts “Heart of a Badger” youth football camp - New Orleans Saints

Tyrann Mathieu hosted his “Heart of a Badger” youth football camp, the first youth football camp he has hosted as a Saint.

NFL World Celebrating Cam Jordan On Sunday - The Spun

As Cameron Jordan celebrated his 33rd birthday, multiple Twitter accounts, including the official Twitter account of the NFL, wished Jordan a happy birthday.

Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave comes full circle at Mission Hills youth camp - KUSI

Chris Olave returned to his high school, Mission Hills, to host a youth football camp.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson - New Orleans Saints

A profile on assistant defensive backs coach, Cory Robinson, who is entering his third season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...