Fleur-de-Links, June 11: Marshon Lattimore named 2nd best CB in the NFL

A full retrospective on Sean Payton with the Saints and the legacy he leaves behind as he retires.

A profile on linebackers coach Michael Hodges, who is entering his sixth season with the New Orleans Saints.

Marshon Lattimore was recently voted the 2nd best cornerback in the NFL, second only to Jalen Ramsey.

Tyrann Mathieu hosted his “Heart of a Badger” youth football camp, the first youth football camp he has hosted as a Saint.

As Cameron Jordan celebrated his 33rd birthday, multiple Twitter accounts, including the official Twitter account of the NFL, wished Jordan a happy birthday.

Chris Olave returned to his high school, Mission Hills, to host a youth football camp.

A profile on assistant defensive backs coach, Cory Robinson, who is entering his third season with the Saints.

