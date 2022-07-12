Looking at the trade block another option for Saints at running back

We’ve talked at length recently about how the New Orleans Saints should still be considering ways to improve the running back position on the 2022 roster. While signing a free agent running back now or as teams trim their rosters before the season is still an option, Pro Football Focus offered another suggestion: look to the trading block.

Finding one move each of the 32 NFL teams should make this offseason, PFF had the Saints adding a dynamic player to the backfield to pair with Alvin Kamara:

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: TRADE FOR RB KAREEM HUNT It would only make sense for the Browns to trade Hunt if they keep D’Ernest Johnson. The Saints are bracing for a suspension for running back Alvin Kamara after he was charged with felony battery in February in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl. If it’s a lengthy suspension, the Saints need a better replacement than Mark Ingram, Tony Jones and Abram Smith. Kamara and Hunt could coexist in New Orleans’ backfield, as well.

We’ve seen Hunt play well in a backfield duo while in Cleveland, splitting time with Nick Chubb when both are healthy. Imagining a Hunt-Kamara pairing wouldn’t be outrageous. We’ve also seen Hunt play at a superstar pace during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, so Hunt leading the backfield during a Kamara suspension isn’t a terrible option.

Can the Saints really rely on 32-year-old Mark Ingram to carry the workload in what many hope to be a high-powered offense? Is there a reason Saints UDFA rookie Abram Smith went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft? Kareem Hunt helps provide answers to both of those questions.

Elsewhere around the NFL, PFF has the Atlanta Falcons also making a move at running back, trading for a different Browns player, this time D’Ernest Johnson. PFF suggests the Carolina Panthers complete the trade for Baker Mayfield (which is done now), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers convince Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement (not done yet).

For those curious, the New York Jets are suggested to sign former Saints linebacker and free agent Kwon Alexander.