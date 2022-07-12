Fleur-de-Links, July 12: Tyrann Mathieu inspires New Orleans youth

Dallas Matamoros a victim of a hit-and-run in 2020. shares his story of meeting Demario Davis and how Davis was inspired by Matamoros’ story.

Christian D’Andrea of For the Win ranks the Saints helmet logo as the 3rd best in the NFL, behind only the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyrann Mathieu speaks on inspiring children in New Orleans with his youth football camp.

A look at some of the free agents the Saints could sign at multiple positions, including linebacker, tight end, and running back.

Damond Talbot names says that the departure of Drew Brees and Sean Payton and Kamara’s looming NFL suspension “paint a cloudy picture” for Alvin Kamara’s future.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire predicts that the Saints will draft Zacch Pickens with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

A profile on senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, who is entering his 7th season with the Saints.