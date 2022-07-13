Saints announce their 2022 training camp schedule

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2022 training camp schedule and there will be plenty of opportunities for Saints fans to get a good look at the black and gold. There are a total of 10 practices that will be open to the public, with the first one on Saturday, July 30th at 9 am.

In addition to the 9 practices that will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, there will also be one additional practice for open to fans at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, August 21st at 3:45 pm.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for these practices. Fans will have to register for tickets online at www.neworleanssaints.com. Saints season ticket holders can register starting on Monday, July 18th, waiting list members on Tuesday, July 19th and on Wednesday, July 20th, tickets will become available to the general public.

