Fleur-de-Links, July 13: Alvin Kamara named top 5 running back

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

The Saints released their 2022 training camp schedule. Here is when you can go see them. - NOLA

The Saints have announced their training camp schedule for 2022, including the dates that are open to the public.

Where does Marquez Callaway fit in the Saints’ offense? - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Marquez Callaway fits into the Saints receiving corps heading into the 2022 season.

Saints Alvin Kamara Voted NFL’s 5th-Best RB, According to ESPN Poll - Saints News Network

In a recent ESPN poll, Alvin Kamara was voted #5 in NFL running backs.

Saints all-time leading receiver Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame - WGNO

Marques Colston, who currently holds multiple records for the Saints, including all-time receiving yards, will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.

8-Year Chiefs Veteran Could be Cut from NFC Roster, Says Analyst - Heavy

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that safety Dan Sorensen, who is currently signed with the Saints, will be cut from the Saints.

Saints Fantasy Football 2022 Outlook: WR Michael Thomas - Saints News Network

Predicting Michael Thomas’ production for the 2022 season in regards to fantasy football.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams - New Orleans Saints

A profile on offensive assistant D.J. Williams, who is currently entering his fourth season with the Saints.

