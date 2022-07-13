Fleur-de-Links, July 13: Alvin Kamara named top 5 running back

The Saints have announced their training camp schedule for 2022, including the dates that are open to the public.

A look at how Marquez Callaway fits into the Saints receiving corps heading into the 2022 season.

In a recent ESPN poll, Alvin Kamara was voted #5 in NFL running backs.

Marques Colston, who currently holds multiple records for the Saints, including all-time receiving yards, will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that safety Dan Sorensen, who is currently signed with the Saints, will be cut from the Saints.

Predicting Michael Thomas’ production for the 2022 season in regards to fantasy football.

A profile on offensive assistant D.J. Williams, who is currently entering his fourth season with the Saints.

The New Orleans Saints and @USAFootball hosted a Coach Certification clinic for youth football leagues throughout Louisiana at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center! pic.twitter.com/gdgT8NA5is — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2022