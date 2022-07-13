Fleur-de-Links, July 13: Alvin Kamara named top 5 running back

New Orleans Saints News:
The Saints released their 2022 training camp schedule. Here is when you can go see them. - NOLA
The Saints have announced their training camp schedule for 2022, including the dates that are open to the public.
Where does Marquez Callaway fit in the Saints’ offense? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Marquez Callaway fits into the Saints receiving corps heading into the 2022 season.
Saints Alvin Kamara Voted NFL’s 5th-Best RB, According to ESPN Poll - Saints News Network
In a recent ESPN poll, Alvin Kamara was voted #5 in NFL running backs.
Saints all-time leading receiver Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame - WGNO
Marques Colston, who currently holds multiple records for the Saints, including all-time receiving yards, will be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.
8-Year Chiefs Veteran Could be Cut from NFC Roster, Says Analyst - Heavy
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that safety Dan Sorensen, who is currently signed with the Saints, will be cut from the Saints.
Saints Fantasy Football 2022 Outlook: WR Michael Thomas - Saints News Network
Predicting Michael Thomas’ production for the 2022 season in regards to fantasy football.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams - New Orleans Saints
A profile on offensive assistant D.J. Williams, who is currently entering his fourth season with the Saints.
4️⃣1️⃣ & 1️⃣4️⃣ currently sit top-3 in #Saints career touchdowns @A_kamara6 x @markingramII pic.twitter.com/c9DjvE27GX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2022
The New Orleans Saints and @USAFootball hosted a Coach Certification clinic for youth football leagues throughout Louisiana at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center! pic.twitter.com/gdgT8NA5is— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2022
9 practices are scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 12, 2022
Saints season ticket holders can register for camp tickets on July 18
Waiting list members may register on July 19
The general public can register on Wednesday, July 20
