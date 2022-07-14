Important upcoming offseason dates

The New Orleans Saints season is right around the corner because the offseason is almost over as we are weeks away from training camp. Training camp is an exciting start to the football season but keeping up with all the dates for practices, preseason games and roster cut-down days is hard. Here is your guide for the rest of the Saints offseason up until Week one vs Atlanta.

July 19th, Saints Rookies report for training camp

Rookies will report to the Saints facility a week before the veterans.

July 26th, Saints veterans report for training camp

Rest of the team report to the Saints facility, a day before the first practice.

July 27th-July 30th, First week of training camp

Non-padded and shells during the first week of practice. The first practice that will be open to the public is July 30th. Season ticket holders can register for camp tickets on July 18th. Waiting list members can register on July 19th. The general public can register on July 20th.

August 1st-August 6th, Second week of training camp

August 8th-August 11th, Third week of training camp

August 13th, Saints @ the Houston Texans, Preseason game one 7:00 PM CT

Saints kick off their preseason on the road against the Texans.

August 16th-August 17th, Joint practices with the Green Bay Packers

The Saints will travel to Green Bay to hold two joint practices with the Packers before their preseason game.

On August 16th, the Saints will need to cut down their roster from 90 players to 85.

August 19th, Saints @ Packers, Preseason game two 7:00 PM CT

After two joint practices with the Packers, they will face off in Lambo field for their second preseason contest.

August 21st-August 24th, Fourth week of training camp

Practice on August 21st will be held in the Superdome at 3:45 PM CT.

On August 23rd, the Saints will need to cut down their roster from 85 players to 80.

August 26th, Los Angeles Chargers @ Saints, Preseason game three 7:00 PM CT

The final preseason game will come in the dome against the Chargers

The Final cut-down day is August 30th, the Saints will need to cut down their roster from 80 players to 53.

September 8th, First NFL game of the year Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams

The Bills and Rams kick off the NFL season on Thursday night football.

September 11th, Saints season debut vs Atlanta Falcons

The Saints debut in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

