Fleur-de-Links, July 14: Saints fans ranked as “happiest” fan base in NFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints announce their 2022 training camp schedule - Canal Street Chronicles
A full look at the Saints 2022 training camp.
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton Would Be Interested in Cowboys, Chargers, Dolphins HC Jobs - Bleacher Report
A recent rumor states that Sean Payton is reportedly interested in a head coach position with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, or the Miami Dolphins “if the jobs became open.”
Sean Payton Linked To 3 Teams: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Many believe that Sean Payton will end up with the Dallas Cowboys, while many Saints fans are more interested in the draft picks that the Saints could receive as compensation if Sean Payton were to sign with a new team.
Top-10 RB Alvin Kamara closing in on Saints’ all-time touchdowns record - Yahoo! Sports
Alvin Kamara is only 5 touchdowns away from being the all-time touchdown leader for the Saints.
Updated 53 man roster projection: Defense - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at the current defensive players on the Saints roster.
Report: Drew Brees could land interesting new analyst job - Larry Brown Sports
Amazon Prime is reportedly interested in bringing in Drew Brees for their potential “Quarterbacks Only” stream of Thursday Night Football.
Look: Formula Reveals ‘Happiest’ Fan Base In The NFL - The Spun
The website OBLG created a formula to determine which fan base in each professional sports league was the happiest, and the Saints fan base ranked #1 for NFL fans.
Wishing a happy 77th birthday to Saints Hall of Famer and former Saints WR, radio analyst, and offensive coordinator - Danny Abramowicz! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/8ewQ35ed1f— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 13, 2022
Miss being around 70,000+ of our best friends— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 13, 2022
Only 67 days 'til #Saints football is being played in the @CaesarsDome pic.twitter.com/3FvLv2Lmwn
The double reverse... the patented @ReggieBush leap... TOUCHDOWN SAINTS! ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 13, 2022
@nflthrowback | #WildPlayWednesday pic.twitter.com/GLzAfxRNjj
Loading comments...