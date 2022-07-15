Sports betting analysts react to the Saints’ over/under eight win total

The New Orleans Saints are currently predicted to win eight games for the 2022-2023 NFL season by DraftKings and most other major sports books. This would be a one-win decrease from their nine wins achieved last season.

This comes as a surprise to many, as the Saints won nine games in 2021 with a slew of injuries and COVID-19 roadblocks.

The recent additions of multiple highly touted free agents would have likely boosted the projected win total. However, the Black and Gold are still projected to win eight games in 2022, giving them their first season under .500 since 2016.

To the average Saints fan, an 8-9 season may sound like an egregious underestimation, but what is the betting world saying about the Saints’ win total?

From the moment the lines were released in early May through today, the experts are siding with the over, but not without some concerns and doubts. Mike Fanelli, Bettingpros.com analysts, heavily sides with the over.

“For the Saints’ over/under win total to be only eight is laughable. Not only did they win both matchups against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but the Saints also won nine games. With the return of a healthy Michael Thomas and the additions of Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, and Marcus Maye, the Saints will win double-digit games in 2022.” - Mike Fanelli, Bettingpros.com

Several experts recognize the weight on Jameis Winston’s shoulders this season. However, analysts like Nick Ashooh from BetQL.com think that he is well up to the challenge, especially when analyzing his seven healthy games last season.

“We already know Winston can air it out, the question has always been more about his decision-making. Last year, in a much more restrictive offense, Winston went 5-2 as a starter with 14 touchdowns and just three picks. He also added a career-high 102.8 QB rating to the mix, showing he’s certainly capable of being more under control.” - Nick Ashooh, Bet QL.com

One possible explanation for the low win total involves the team’s premiere offensive talent, Alvin Kamara. His suspension is still looming after receiving a battery charge in February. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the running back is expected to be suspended for at least six weeks.

In the five games that the Saints were without Kamara last season, they lost all five. However, these games were played without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and the slew of new talent added this offseason.

Another possible reason for the low win total could be the retirement of Sean Payton. Though Dennis Allen has done well in his role as defensive coordinator, his seven-year hiatus from head coaching likely contributed to the low projected win total.

Pick Six Podcast co-host Will Brinson believes that Allen might not have what it takes to pick up what Payton left behind.

“(Sean Payton) is one of the greatest offensive play callers in the history of football. You don’t replace that that easily, even if Pete Carmichael has worked with him forever. I would go with the under here.” - Will Brinson, Pick Six Podcast

The Saints have hit their win total overs in four out of the past five-win seasons. Last season, though coupled with countless injuries, they finished with nine wins, the exact number of wins that was predicted.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel