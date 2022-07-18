Fleur-de-Links, July 18: Jameis Winston speech spreads on social media

New Orleans Saints News:
Latest on Sean Payton’s return to coaching - Canal Street Chronicles
An analysis of how Sean Payton could fit with the teams reportedly interested in him: the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.
Tigers in the Pros: Jarvis Landry Impacting the Youth in New Orleans - LSU Country
A profile on how Jarvis Landry hopes to give back to his community by positively impacting youth in New Orleans.
Hughes, Lewis, Bush top list of best return men in Saints history - Crescent City Sports
Recent analysis of Saints return men show that Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis, and Reggie Bush top the list.
Jameis Winston goes viral for practice speech - Larry Brown Sports
A video of Jameis Winston taking on more of a leadership role while speaking to his teammates has spread on Twitter. (Video below)
Sports betting analysts react to the Saints’ over/under eight win total - Canal Street Chronicles
Mike Fanelli of Bettingpros.com calls the Saints’ over/under eight win total “laughable,” going on to say that the team “will win double-digit games in 2022.”
Saints Next Possible Pro Bowlers - Saints News Network
Bob Rose of Saints News Network predicts Marcus Davenport, Erik McCoy, David Onyemata, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the next Saints Pro Bowlers.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Doug Marrone - New Orleans Saints
A profile on offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who is returning to the team for a third stint with the Saints.
Demario Davis days until #Saints football @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/blaD1aw5i9— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 17, 2022
A @BlakeGillikin appreciation post— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 16, 2022
( : Saints at Falcons · Sept. 11 · FOX · Noon CT) pic.twitter.com/XT6eWYRkR3
Jameis Winston is taking on more leadership this year, down to keeping everyone on schedule. Cool to see. (Via @RealSuperNola) pic.twitter.com/wJ53jcWCpU— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 16, 2022
