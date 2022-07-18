 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 18: Jameis Winston speech spreads on social media

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints News:

Latest on Sean Payton’s return to coaching - Canal Street Chronicles

An analysis of how Sean Payton could fit with the teams reportedly interested in him: the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tigers in the Pros: Jarvis Landry Impacting the Youth in New Orleans - LSU Country

A profile on how Jarvis Landry hopes to give back to his community by positively impacting youth in New Orleans.

Hughes, Lewis, Bush top list of best return men in Saints history - Crescent City Sports

Recent analysis of Saints return men show that Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis, and Reggie Bush top the list.

Jameis Winston goes viral for practice speech - Larry Brown Sports

A video of Jameis Winston taking on more of a leadership role while speaking to his teammates has spread on Twitter. (Video below)

Sports betting analysts react to the Saints’ over/under eight win total - Canal Street Chronicles

Mike Fanelli of Bettingpros.com calls the Saints’ over/under eight win total “laughable,” going on to say that the team “will win double-digit games in 2022.”

Saints Next Possible Pro Bowlers - Saints News Network

Bob Rose of Saints News Network predicts Marcus Davenport, Erik McCoy, David Onyemata, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the next Saints Pro Bowlers.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Doug Marrone - New Orleans Saints

A profile on offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who is returning to the team for a third stint with the Saints.

