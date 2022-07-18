Fleur-de-Links, July 18: Jameis Winston speech spreads on social media

An analysis of how Sean Payton could fit with the teams reportedly interested in him: the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.

A profile on how Jarvis Landry hopes to give back to his community by positively impacting youth in New Orleans.

Recent analysis of Saints return men show that Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis, and Reggie Bush top the list.

A video of Jameis Winston taking on more of a leadership role while speaking to his teammates has spread on Twitter. (Video below)

Mike Fanelli of Bettingpros.com calls the Saints’ over/under eight win total “laughable,” going on to say that the team “will win double-digit games in 2022.”

Bob Rose of Saints News Network predicts Marcus Davenport, Erik McCoy, David Onyemata, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the next Saints Pro Bowlers.

A profile on offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who is returning to the team for a third stint with the Saints.

