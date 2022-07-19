Fleur-de-Links, July 19: Jarvis Landry hosts GiveBack event in New Orleans

New Orleans Saints News:
Jarvis Landry gives kids from his hometown a chance to be a Saint for a day - NOLA
Jarvis Landry held his annual GiveBack event at the Saints practice facility, hosting around 100 kids from his hometown.
Recap: 6th Annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack event - New Orleans Saints
A short video from Landry’s GiveBack event.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: ‘Of course’ Saints boast best defense in NFL - NFL.com
In a recent appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if the Saints have the best defense in the NFL, C.J. Gardner-Johnson replied, “Of course, I mean from first level, second level, third level.”
NFL analyst believes Sean Payton eyeing AFC West team to return to coaching in the NFL - Sportskeeda
NFL analyst Peter Burns believes that, when Sean Payton returns, it will be as a coach to the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 Highest Paid Saints Players - Saints News Network
Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore are reportedly the highest paid Saints players.
Ricky Williams shares two wild stories about NFL players’ marijuana use during his time with Saints and Ravens - For the Win
In an interview on Sports Seriously, former Saints running back Ricky Williams shared stories around recreational drug use in the NFL.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas - New Orleans Saints
A profile on running backs coach Joel Thomas, who is heading into his eighth season with the Saints.
Let's have a great week, #Saints fam— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2022
Some #MondayMotivation from @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/6poK0AEt7x
Hall of Fame Cam ⚜️ https://t.co/CjXqsw4jTZ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2022
Here as #Saints WR Chris Olave is meeting with city leadership here in New Orleans to discuss establishing a relationship with city government leaders to share his interest in lending his influence with initiatives to encourage positive outcomes in the city. pic.twitter.com/0Fz88jMKao— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 18, 2022
Loading comments...