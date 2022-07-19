Fleur-de-Links, July 19: Jarvis Landry hosts GiveBack event in New Orleans

Jarvis Landry held his annual GiveBack event at the Saints practice facility, hosting around 100 kids from his hometown.

A short video from Landry’s GiveBack event.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if the Saints have the best defense in the NFL, C.J. Gardner-Johnson replied, “Of course, I mean from first level, second level, third level.”

NFL analyst Peter Burns believes that, when Sean Payton returns, it will be as a coach to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore are reportedly the highest paid Saints players.

In an interview on Sports Seriously, former Saints running back Ricky Williams shared stories around recreational drug use in the NFL.

A profile on running backs coach Joel Thomas, who is heading into his eighth season with the Saints.

Hall of Fame Cam ⚜️ https://t.co/CjXqsw4jTZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 18, 2022