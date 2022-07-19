Saints working out RB Darius Victor

The New Orleans Saints are still uncertain on what could happen with Alvin Kamara and the possibility of a multi-game suspension this season. They were unable to sign veteran running back David Johnson last month, so they are still looking for some insurance. According to sources, the team plans to bring in running back Darius Victor.

Victor is a familiar face in New Orleans. After going undrafted in 2017, he was signed by the Saints and played in all 4 preseason games for 126 yards and one touchdown. He was also briefly with the Arizona Cardinals and the XFL’s New York Guardians. But most recently, Victor was drafted in March by the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. They finished the 2022 season going 9-1 and Victor was named the USFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, racking up 577 yards and 9 touchdowns.

With the Saints rookies reporting to training camp on today and veterans reporting next week, we can expect more players to be brought in as well.

