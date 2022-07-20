Saints still viewed as a bottom-third team in the NFL

There’s a reason they play the games.

After a decade-plus of being viewed as an immediate contender in the NFL due solely to the duo of Drew Brees and Sean Payton at the top, the New Orleans Saints are now faced with uncertainty moving forward. This uncertainty has trickled into the NFL media and fans, with many pundits questioning the legitimacy of the Saints chances in 2022.

For instance, in CBS Sports’ latest power rankings, the Saints came in as a bottom-third team in the NFL:

This sentiment was echoed by the Walter Football, who have the Saints in a similar spot:

22. New Orleans Saints (9-8) - Previously: 20.Sean Payton and Drew Brees are gone. Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, too. The Saints had a chance to win what we thought was an absolutely terrible NFC South, but Tom Brady ruined that by canceling his retirement plans. New Orleans will now be in mediocre (or slightly better) purgatory until the front office finally decides to blow up the entire operation and begin from square zero, as one Hall of Fame running back once said.

Same for NBC Sports:

22. New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landy, and Chris Olave make a nice receiving trio, but the Saints are banking on Jameis Winston not morphing back into the turnover machine he was in Tampa. Best of luck.

What do you think? Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the comments.