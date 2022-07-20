“Optimism” around the health of Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, per report

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that there is lots of “optimism” around the health of QB Jameis Winston and star WR Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston is expected to be fully healthy shortly after the start of training camp. Pocket passing seems good to go but roll-out passes and play-action passes will take time to get back to full speed. For Michael Thomas, we have all heard and seen positive things for the past few weeks and it's being reported that Thomas could be fully cleared early in training camp.

Michael Thomas has been posting video updates of his progress and his most recent videos have featured him running routes in the grass. Getting Thomas back early in camp would be a huge boost for the New Orleans Saints' offense. After missing the entire season and most of the season before, getting Mike back to 100% health is key. It was also being reported that Head Coach Dennis Allen and Mike Thomas are on the same page in terms of the plan to return, this is huge because it seemed like at times Mike and Sean Payton weren’t on the same page. It is sounding like it won't be long till we see Mike Thomas back on the field.

Winston's recovery has been a speedy one and he has already participated in minicamp and seems to be good to go for training camp. Recently, Winston scheduled passing sessions with the offensive skill positions in Miami. Winston looked really solid throwing the ball and moving with the ball in those workouts.

Veterans report to camp on July 26th.

