Fleur-de-Links, July 20: Sean Payton believes he will be a coach again in the NFL

The Saints are reportedly working out Darius Victor, the USFL offensive player of the year and a former Saints running back.

The Saints have officially signed Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.

Sean Payton believes that he will eventually be an NFL coach again, but says that the team he ends up with will depend on “several factors.”

The Saints were one of multiple teams to have rookies report to camp on Tuesday.

Saints Hall of Famer Roman Harper shares his thoughts on the additions of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, Jameis Winston’s potential, and more.

A recent report indicates that the Saints are optimistic that Michael Thomas will be medically cleared “at some point early in training camp.”

In an NBC Sports ranking, Mickey Loomis was named in the top 10 NFL general managers, coming in at #7.

All-time best of the best at getting to the QB #Saints pic.twitter.com/bSoS6kA2kW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2022