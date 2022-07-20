Fleur-de-Links, July 20: Sean Payton believes he will be a coach again in the NFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints working out RB Darius Victor - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly working out Darius Victor, the USFL offensive player of the year and a former Saints running back.
New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have officially signed Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.
Sean Payton believes he’ll be an NFL coach again, but ‘no way to predict’ which team he would lead - USA Today
Sean Payton believes that he will eventually be an NFL coach again, but says that the team he ends up with will depend on “several factors.”
Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets rookies report to camp today - NFL.com
The Saints were one of multiple teams to have rookies report to camp on Tuesday.
Saints Hall of Fame safety Roman Harper talks with Sharief Ishaq about 2022 Black & Gold - WDSU
Saints Hall of Famer Roman Harper shares his thoughts on the additions of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, Jameis Winston’s potential, and more.
Saints optimistic Michael Thomas will be cleared to play early in training camp, per report - CBS Sports
A recent report indicates that the Saints are optimistic that Michael Thomas will be medically cleared “at some point early in training camp.”
Mickey Loomis one of the NFL’s best general managers - Canal Street Chronicles
In an NBC Sports ranking, Mickey Loomis was named in the top 10 NFL general managers, coming in at #7.
All-time best of the best at getting to the QB #Saints pic.twitter.com/bSoS6kA2kW— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2022
LOOK OUT TOMORROW— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2022
Be ready to reserve your Training Camp tickets for the #Saints 9 open practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center!
Tickets will go live on Wednesday at 10:00 AM CT.
Don't miss out!
https://t.co/25k6RPhQfO pic.twitter.com/CYpB3zvg13
He’s home ⚜️ https://t.co/wIHR83IsFv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 19, 2022
