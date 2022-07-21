Week 6 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 is a good point of the season to start judging where you are as a team.

However, Week 6 for the New Orleans Saints this season will be full of challenges, as Louisiana’s Prodigal Son in Joe Burrow will return to the Superdome.

The last time Joe was in the building, he hoisted the National Championship trophy after completing a perfect 15-0 season for LSU.

Will he have the same luck this time around? Our team breaks it down.

Matt: This matchup is going to be so fun to watch.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase coming back to Louisiana, and the Saints looking to defend their home turf against the Super Bowl runner-up. The stories are endless.

As for the game, I think this is a physical matchup of two great offenses that will put points on the board. Joe Burrow will make big plays down the field to Chase, the Bengals defense will do a lot to try and slow down Kamara and MT, and there won’t be many empty seats in the building as everyone will be there to welcome back their Bayou Boys.

I think the Bengals find the endzone late and take the game from New Orleans in a nail-biter.

Score: Bengals win 35-28

Chris: If this was Sean Payton and Drew Brees for the Saints, I would say there’s no way they would let this team lose in a game that will be receiving a fair amount of national attention. I’m also putting early money on this game to be flexed to a more desirable kickoff time.

But here’s the deal: I still think Dennis Allen will have his team focused for this game against the AFC’s Super Bowl participant from last season. I expect this to be a relatively high-scoring game, and while LSU fans will definitely be cheering for the return of LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, I think the Who Dat Faithful are a difference-maker and spoil Burrow’s return to the Bayou.

I’ll say Wil Lutz gives the Saints the win as time expires.

Score: Saints win 38-35

Andrew: Joe Burrow is exactly the type of quarterback the Saints defense tends to struggle with — the type who can move around and make plays out of the pocket. Plus, you’ve gotta think he’ll have something to prove coming back to the Superdome again.

As good as Marshon Lattimore is, stopping Ja’Marr Chase is as tough a task as he’ll come across this season.

I think the Saints offense will be able to hold up well up front and put up some points, but in the end, I think the Bengals playmakers prove to be too much in this game.

Score: Bengals 38-28

