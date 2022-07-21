Fleur-de-Links, July 21: Cam Jordan trolls Atlanta Falcons on Twitter

CBS Sports, Walter Football, and NBC Sports all rank the Saints towards the bottom of their NFL power ranking, coming in at #21 with CBS Sports and #22 with Walter Football and NBC Sports.

Al Nastasi Jr., who worked as a member of the Saints chain crew for over 40 years, has passed away.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire predicts that the Saints will use their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to select BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

Currently, the Saints matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football has both teams graded evenly in betting odds.

Cameron Jordan trolled the Atlanta Falcons following defensive tackle Eddie Goldman’s retirement announcement less than two weeks after signing with the Falcons. (Tweet below)

CBS Sports Cody Benjamin names the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys as the teams that Sean Payton may land with if he returns to coaching in 2023.

A profile on run game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar, who is currently heading into his 10th season with the Saints.