Fleur-de-Links, July 21: Cam Jordan trolls Atlanta Falcons on Twitter

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints still viewed as a bottom-third team in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
CBS Sports, Walter Football, and NBC Sports all rank the Saints towards the bottom of their NFL power ranking, coming in at #21 with CBS Sports and #22 with Walter Football and NBC Sports.
Al Nastasi Jr., member of New Orleans Saints chain crew, dies at 80 - New Orleans Saints
Al Nastasi Jr., who worked as a member of the Saints chain crew for over 40 years, has passed away.
2023 NFL mock draft: Early 2-round projections - Draft Wire
Luke Easterling of Draft Wire predicts that the Saints will use their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to select BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.
Ravens Early Odds Against NFC South - Raven Country
Currently, the Saints matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football has both teams graded evenly in betting odds.
Saints DE trolls Falcons after Eddie Goldman’s sudden retirement - Yahoo! Sports
Cameron Jordan trolled the Atlanta Falcons following defensive tackle Eddie Goldman’s retirement announcement less than two weeks after signing with the Falcons. (Tweet below)
Sean Payton predicts return to coaching: Top 2023 destinations for longtime Saints coach - CBS Sports
CBS Sports Cody Benjamin names the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys as the teams that Sean Payton may land with if he returns to coaching in 2023.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar - New Orleans Saints
A profile on run game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar, who is currently heading into his 10th season with the Saints.
Happy birthday to the rook! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/oxwRUYsxo4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 20, 2022
Top of the top @Mathieu_Era #Saints | @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/l5TajW2m0p— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 20, 2022
Sooo 13 days on the falcons and that was all he needed to make up his mind https://t.co/DKfhBXkpBl— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 19, 2022
