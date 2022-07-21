Saints announce Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport will start training camp on the PUP list

A new report from ESPN’s Field Yates indicates the New Orleans Saints will start training camp without two of its more important players. Wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive end Marcus Davenport will start camp on the physically unable to perform list. These players can come off the list any time but based on recent reports we’ve heard from local and national media members; Thomas could come off sooner rather than later.

Thomas is coming off what basically has been a two-year absence, after missing all of 2021 and he missed most of the 2020 season playing on a bad ankle. He has been rehabbing at the team facility and has recently posted videos on his Instagram. Thomas should be much closer to returning and seeing him go on the PUP list should not come as a surprise. Davenport had surgery this offseason to clean up some damage that was done to his pinky figure which ultimately got infected. This led to him getting some of it removed this offseason. Both players look like they should be able to participate in training camp, but we will have to wait and see. We’ll keep you updated on any updates as they come along.

