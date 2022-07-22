Fleur-de-Links, July 22: Drew Brees announces his next venture

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints announce Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport will start training camp on the PUP list - Canal Street Chronicles
Both Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport are set to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News - The Spun
Some Saints fans are worried by the news that Michael Thomas will be on the PUP list at the start of training camp.
Saints Without 3 Players as They Prepare to Start Training Camp - Saints News Network
In addition to Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport being on the PUP list, rookie wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been placed on the non football injury list, meaning that he will also miss the beginning of training camp.
Photos: Saints host 2022 NFL Flag Summit welcome event - New Orleans Saints
Images from the Saints kicking off the 2022 NFL Flag Summit.
Drew Brees is now the co-owner of a professional pickleball team - Yahoo! Sports
Drew Brees released a statement announcing himself as the co-owner of Mad Drops PC, a professional pickleball team.
New Orleans Saints DE Malcolm Roach hosting ‘Kicks 4 Kids’ - BR Proud
Malcolm Roach is hosting his third annual “Kicks 4 Kids,” event, a charity drive that collects shoes for children.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints
A profile on passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who is entering his 7th season with the Saints.
@ACES_E an 80 the disrespect from madden is unreal https://t.co/T3tK7ZR9UO— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 22, 2022
Year 3️⃣ for Juwan Johnson #Saints | @juwanplease pic.twitter.com/z39MMqZ7wJ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 21, 2022
That’s my guy! My teammate!!! Juice! @God_Son80 https://t.co/XgHP1NwgHf— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 21, 2022
