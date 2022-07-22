Fleur-de-Links, July 22: Drew Brees announces his next venture

Both Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport are set to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Some Saints fans are worried by the news that Michael Thomas will be on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

In addition to Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport being on the PUP list, rookie wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been placed on the non football injury list, meaning that he will also miss the beginning of training camp.

Images from the Saints kicking off the 2022 NFL Flag Summit.

Drew Brees released a statement announcing himself as the co-owner of Mad Drops PC, a professional pickleball team.

Malcolm Roach is hosting his third annual “Kicks 4 Kids,” event, a charity drive that collects shoes for children.

A profile on passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who is entering his 7th season with the Saints.