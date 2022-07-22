 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, July 22: Drew Brees announces his next venture

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints announce Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport will start training camp on the PUP list - Canal Street Chronicles

Both Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport are set to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News - The Spun

Some Saints fans are worried by the news that Michael Thomas will be on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

Saints Without 3 Players as They Prepare to Start Training Camp - Saints News Network

In addition to Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport being on the PUP list, rookie wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been placed on the non football injury list, meaning that he will also miss the beginning of training camp.

Photos: Saints host 2022 NFL Flag Summit welcome event - New Orleans Saints

Images from the Saints kicking off the 2022 NFL Flag Summit.

Drew Brees is now the co-owner of a professional pickleball team - Yahoo! Sports

Drew Brees released a statement announcing himself as the co-owner of Mad Drops PC, a professional pickleball team.

New Orleans Saints DE Malcolm Roach hosting ‘Kicks 4 Kids’ - BR Proud

Malcolm Roach is hosting his third annual “Kicks 4 Kids,” event, a charity drive that collects shoes for children.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry - New Orleans Saints

A profile on passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who is entering his 7th season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...