 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drew Brees becomes co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team.

The “Mad Drops Pickleball Club” in an expansion team for 2022.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Crown Royal Supports New Crown Orleans Hospitality And Military With A Night Of Service Generosity Hour Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for Crown Royal

When it was announced back in May that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees would not be returning as an analyst for NBC, he said that he was undecided on what was next but gave us a few ideas.

Turns out that he was not totally kidding.

It was announced yesterday, that Brees is now the co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team in Austin, Texas, the “Mad Drops Pickleball Club.” They are an expansion team in the Pickleball league, which was founded in 2021.

Brees said, “I am an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game, I look forward to helping raise awareness around the incredible players and competitions in MLP, helping grow the sport of pickleball and fostering overall fan engagement.”

While it is unknown at the moment if he will actually play in the league or will just enjoy the sport as a co-owner, there are still those rumors that he may be returning to television for Amazon’s possible Thursday Night Football MegaCast.

Brees has been very active since announcing his retirement from the NFL in March 2021, and it looks like he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...