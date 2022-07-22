Drew Brees becomes co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team.

When it was announced back in May that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees would not be returning as an analyst for NBC, he said that he was undecided on what was next but gave us a few ideas.

Turns out that he was not totally kidding.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

It was announced yesterday, that Brees is now the co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team in Austin, Texas, the “Mad Drops Pickleball Club.” They are an expansion team in the Pickleball league, which was founded in 2021.

Drew Brees once joked about training for pickleball during his retirement from football. Now he's a part owner of a pro pickleball team. https://t.co/yNoPgUFGxr — CNBC (@CNBC) July 21, 2022

Brees said, “I am an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game, I look forward to helping raise awareness around the incredible players and competitions in MLP, helping grow the sport of pickleball and fostering overall fan engagement.”

While it is unknown at the moment if he will actually play in the league or will just enjoy the sport as a co-owner, there are still those rumors that he may be returning to television for Amazon’s possible Thursday Night Football MegaCast.

BREAKING: Amazon Prime Video is eying Drew Brees for a possible 'Quarterbacks-Only' MegaCast of 'Thursday Night Football' this season.https://t.co/quskm9g0oi — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 13, 2022

Brees has been very active since announcing his retirement from the NFL in March 2021, and it looks like he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

