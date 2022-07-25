Fleur-de-Links, July 25: New reports emerge on potential suspension for Alvin Kamara

A recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that there is still “no firm timetable” for a potential suspension for Alvin Kamara, and he still might be able to suit up for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr ranks the Saints’ new black helmet as #8 in the new alternate helmets.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolled former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown after Brown’s recent musical performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

Images from the Saints-hosted pre-game warm-up with NORD’s 13-16 flat football team.

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Malcolm Jenkins gives his thoughts on why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle against the Saints.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named the New York Jets as a top landing spot for Sean Payton.

A profile on special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who is entering his fourth season with the Saints.

That time @PjWilliams_26 called game against the Buccaneers >>>>>



Saints @ Falcons · Sept. 11 · FOX · Noon CT pic.twitter.com/oEjAX20M3F — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 23, 2022

This is pretty cool. Barrett was constantly on and off the #Saints practice squad, now reunited with former New Orleans coaching staff members as a part of their staff. https://t.co/G16V67Nl07 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 23, 2022