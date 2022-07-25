Fleur-de-Links, July 25: New reports emerge on potential suspension for Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints News:
Report: ‘No Firm Timetable’ On Potential Discipline For Alvin Kamara, NFL Continues To Monitor Battery Case - League of Justice
A recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that there is still “no firm timetable” for a potential suspension for Alvin Kamara, and he still might be able to suit up for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ranking NFL’s new alternate helmets: Cowboys bring back classic, Bengals’ white tiger a hit, Bears all orange - CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr ranks the Saints’ new black helmet as #8 in the new alternate helmets.
“Bra lost it” - Saints player trolls Antonio Brown over his performance at music festival - Sportskeeda
C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolled former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown after Brown’s recent musical performance at Rolling Loud Miami.
Photos: Saints, McDonald’s hold pop-in practice with NORD youth flag football - New Orleans Saints
Images from the Saints-hosted pre-game warm-up with NORD’s 13-16 flat football team.
Former Saints’ DB Explains Buccaneers’ Struggles vs. New Orleans - Bucs Report
In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Malcolm Jenkins gives his thoughts on why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle against the Saints.
Jets Considered Top Landing Spot for Super Bowl-Winning Coach - Heavy
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named the New York Jets as a top landing spot for Sean Payton.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Darren Rizzi - New Orleans Saints
A profile on special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who is entering his fourth season with the Saints.
That time @PjWilliams_26 called game against the Buccaneers >>>>>— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 23, 2022
Saints @ Falcons · Sept. 11 · FOX · Noon CT pic.twitter.com/oEjAX20M3F
This is pretty cool. Barrett was constantly on and off the #Saints practice squad, now reunited with former New Orleans coaching staff members as a part of their staff. https://t.co/G16V67Nl07— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 23, 2022
We are officially one week away from Back Together Saturday!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 23, 2022
How hyped are we?
: https://t.co/0UZvR3eu5P | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/NkzzoqUQHy
Loading comments...