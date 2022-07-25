 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 25: New reports emerge on potential suspension for Alvin Kamara

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Report: ‘No Firm Timetable’ On Potential Discipline For Alvin Kamara, NFL Continues To Monitor Battery Case - League of Justice

A recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that there is still “no firm timetable” for a potential suspension for Alvin Kamara, and he still might be able to suit up for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ranking NFL’s new alternate helmets: Cowboys bring back classic, Bengals’ white tiger a hit, Bears all orange - CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr ranks the Saints’ new black helmet as #8 in the new alternate helmets.

“Bra lost it” - Saints player trolls Antonio Brown over his performance at music festival - Sportskeeda

C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolled former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown after Brown’s recent musical performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

Photos: Saints, McDonald’s hold pop-in practice with NORD youth flag football - New Orleans Saints

Images from the Saints-hosted pre-game warm-up with NORD’s 13-16 flat football team.

Former Saints’ DB Explains Buccaneers’ Struggles vs. New Orleans - Bucs Report

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Malcolm Jenkins gives his thoughts on why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle against the Saints.

Jets Considered Top Landing Spot for Super Bowl-Winning Coach - Heavy

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named the New York Jets as a top landing spot for Sean Payton.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Darren Rizzi - New Orleans Saints

A profile on special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who is entering his fourth season with the Saints.

