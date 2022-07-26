Fleur-de-Links, June 26: Mark Ingram agrees to new jersey number

Mark Ingram has agreed to a new jersey number, #5, freeing up #14 for Andy Dalton, a number which Dalton has worn throughout his career.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Network ranks Chris Olave as his 9th favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL analyst Bart Scott believes that the Saints will win the NFC South.

The NFL has launched a new NFL+ service, a service which will allow Saints fans in the New Orleans area to watch every Saints game.

Jameis Winston recently visited George Washington Carver High School in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and invited the kids to a Saints training camp practice.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, who signed with the Saints in 2018 and was waived before signing in 2019 and being released, has signed with the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant on the coaching staff.

WBNA player Te’a Cooper, Alvin Kamara’s girlfriend, posted a birthday message to Kamara on Instagram.

Jaboo Wins ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/LyC5ZnNMnm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2022