Fleur-de-Links, June 26: Mark Ingram agrees to new jersey number

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton and RB Mark Ingram agree to deal on jersey number - ESPN
Mark Ingram has agreed to a new jersey number, #5, freeing up #14 for Andy Dalton, a number which Dalton has worn throughout his career.
Saints WR Chris Olave Among Preseason Favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year - Saints News Network
Lance Zierlein of NFL Network ranks Chris Olave as his 9th favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“People are going to understand the greatness of Jameis Winston” - NFL analyst hints Saints will win NFC South over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers - Sportskeeda
NFL analyst Bart Scott believes that the Saints will win the NFC South.
Launch of NFL+ allows New Orleans Saints fans to watch their team all season - New Orleans Saints
The NFL has launched a new NFL+ service, a service which will allow Saints fans in the New Orleans area to watch every Saints game.
Winston Meets and Bonds with Carver High School Football Team - Saints News Network
Jameis Winston recently visited George Washington Carver High School in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and invited the kids to a Saints training camp practice.
Former Saints QB J.T. Barrett joins Lions coaching staff - Yahoo! Sports
Quarterback J.T. Barrett, who signed with the Saints in 2018 and was waived before signing in 2019 and being released, has signed with the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant on the coaching staff.
“I’m so proud of you, no matter what happens” - WNBA star reportedly dating Alvin Kamara posts a heartfelt birthday message for Saints star - Sportskeeda
WBNA player Te’a Cooper, Alvin Kamara’s girlfriend, posted a birthday message to Kamara on Instagram.
Jaboo Wins ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/LyC5ZnNMnm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2022
In honor of his stepfather, Marlon Harty, @tayynation1’s name/jersey update is official: pic.twitter.com/Zjq6AL30uw— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2022
6️⃣ @alldayMAYE pic.twitter.com/qGkJUfarFJ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2022
