Fleur-de-Links, June 26: Mark Ingram agrees to new jersey number

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton and RB Mark Ingram agree to deal on jersey number - ESPN

Mark Ingram has agreed to a new jersey number, #5, freeing up #14 for Andy Dalton, a number which Dalton has worn throughout his career.

Saints WR Chris Olave Among Preseason Favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year - Saints News Network

Lance Zierlein of NFL Network ranks Chris Olave as his 9th favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“People are going to understand the greatness of Jameis Winston” - NFL analyst hints Saints will win NFC South over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers - Sportskeeda

NFL analyst Bart Scott believes that the Saints will win the NFC South.

Launch of NFL+ allows New Orleans Saints fans to watch their team all season - New Orleans Saints

The NFL has launched a new NFL+ service, a service which will allow Saints fans in the New Orleans area to watch every Saints game.

Winston Meets and Bonds with Carver High School Football Team - Saints News Network

Jameis Winston recently visited George Washington Carver High School in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and invited the kids to a Saints training camp practice.

Former Saints QB J.T. Barrett joins Lions coaching staff - Yahoo! Sports

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, who signed with the Saints in 2018 and was waived before signing in 2019 and being released, has signed with the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant on the coaching staff.

“I’m so proud of you, no matter what happens” - WNBA star reportedly dating Alvin Kamara posts a heartfelt birthday message for Saints star - Sportskeeda

WBNA player Te’a Cooper, Alvin Kamara’s girlfriend, posted a birthday message to Kamara on Instagram.

