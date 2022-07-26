Saints bring in RB Jordan Howard for a try out

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in veteran RB Jordan Howard for a tryout. Howard spent last season with the Eagles, where he had 406 yards and three touchdowns. Howard will join the USFL’s offensive player of the year and former Saint Darius Victor for a tryout this week. At 27 years old, Howard still has some left in the tank and has proven in the right systems that he can be successful as a rotational back.

The #Saints are bringing in RB Jordan Howard tomorrow for a tryout, per source.



Howard spent last season with the Eagles. He was drafted in 2016 by the Bears. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) July 26, 2022

Jordan Howard's best season came in his rookie year in 2016 with the Bears where he had 1,313 yards and six touchdowns. The Saints have made it clear that they are in need of a third running back. They have brought in David Johnson, tried to sign Sony Michael, and now again are doing their due diligence in the running back market.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, she heard that the Saints don't believe Mark Ingram is going to be the answer if Alvin Kamara needs to miss time with a suspension. A Kamara suspension is something the Saints are bracing for but no guarantee he does get suspended right now or at all. A Kamara/ Ingram backfield is solid but still could use another back in the room.

The Saints will continue to do their homework at the position but with a dry free agent market, they may have to explore the trade market if they cannot find a free agent running back that they like. One thing is for sure, the Saints believe they are in need of a third running back.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel