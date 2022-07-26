USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom working out for the Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints are going to work out the USFL’s defensive player of the year Chris Odom sometime this week, per Nick Underhill. Odom played for the Houston Gamblers where he had 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles and easily won defensive player of the year. He also has two years of NFL experience spending time with the Falcons, Packers, Dolphins, and Commanders, seven games with Green Bay in 2017 and four with Washington in 2019.

Chris Odom will work out for the Saints, who have a loaded defensive end room, Odom’s agent says he has three workouts scheduled with NFL teams. “The calls are starting to come in fast for the USFL defensive player of the year,” his agent says.

Odom was undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017 and will have his chance to get back into the league soon.

