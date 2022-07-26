Saints announce several moves ahead of training camp

With training camp set to begin tomorrow, the New Orleans Saints continue to shape out the 90-man roster for camp and the preseason. Earlier today, the team announced they have signed running back Malcom Brown, center Nick Martian, and defensive end Scott Patchan. In corresponding moves, the team announced they have released punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller. The team also announced they have excused Tyrann Mathieu from the start of camp to deal with a family matter.

Saints announce 6 roster moves



The Saints also announced that S Tyrann Mathieu has been excused from the beginning of training camp to handle a personal family matterhttps://t.co/6bObIyZxgQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 26, 2022

Brown joins the team after missing most of the 2021 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins, when he injured his quad in week 7 last season and didn’t take another snap. His best season came in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he rushed for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns. The former Longhorn looks to compete with Tony Jones Jr, UDFA Abram Smith, and potentially Jordan Howard who the team recently worked out. Nick Martin, who is the younger brother of Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, signed with the team after playing backup center with the Raiders all season. He does have experience as the former second round pick for the Houston Texans, Martin started in 62 games with the team from 2017-2020. Scott Patchan went undrafted coming out of Colorado State, and eventually signed with the Colts after the draft as an undrafted free agent.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give my Twitter page a follow @aasalas98.