Revisiting The Saints Madden 23 ratings predictions

A few weeks ago, I attempted to predict the Madden ratings of the New Orleans Saints marquee players. Now that the full ratings have been released, let's take a look at how these players were rated heading into Madden 23.

Jameis Winston

Prediction - 75 overall

Rating - 76 overall

The Saints quarterback checks in as a 76 overall this year, the exact same rating he finished as last year. Winston’s best attributes are his throw power and break sack, which is as expected. Despite being a 76 overall, all of Winston’s attributes that deal with throwing the football are over 81.

Alvin Kamara

Prediction - 90 overall

Rating - 90 overall

The only prediction I got spot-on was Alvin Kamara. He ranks as the seventh highest rated running back in Madden 23. His 89 speed hurts him a little, but he more than makes up for it with high juke and spin move ratings as well as his route running attributes being the highest among running backs, and yes that includes Christian McCaffrey.

Michael Thomas

Prediction - 89 overall

Rating - 90 overall

Despite not playing a single game last season and only 7 in 2020, Michael Thomas remains one of the highest rated WRs in the game, ranking tenth overall, ahead of players like Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, and JaMarr Chase. Hopefully Thomas will finally return to form this year, as the last time he was healthy he was a 99 overall.

Jarvis Landry

Prediction - 81 overall

Rating - 83 overall

Landry finished as an 83 overall last season and will start at the same rating again this year. With decent quarterback play this year now that he is rid of Baker Mayfield, he should return to the upper 80s soon.

Chris Olave

Prediction - 74 overall

Rating - 76 overall

The Saints’ top draft pick should provide some much-needed speed to the offense this year, as he ranks second on the team in speed only to Alontae Taylor. Olave will be one of the best wide receivers in online franchises this year, as his age and speed will make him a highly useful player in multi-season franchises.

Cameron Jordan

Prediction - 94 overall

Rating - 91 overall

Cam Jordan’s rating fell from a 92 to a 91 despite a 12.5 sack season last year. Despite this, he still ranks as the best left defensive end in the game, and sixth best defensive end overall.

Marcus Davenport

Prediction - 83 overall

Rating - 82 overall

Davenport improved from an 81 overall at the end of Madden 22, and rightfully so after he had a breakout season. Jordan and Davenport rank as the third best tandem of defensive ends in the game, behind only Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

Demario Davis

Prediction - 92 overall

Rating - 93 overall

Davis is second only to Fred Warner among middle linebackers in this year's Madden, and rightfully so. Considering he was a 74 overall at the end of Madden 18 before he signed with the Saints, it’s safe to say Davis has been one of the league's best free agent signings in recent memory.

Paulson Adebo

Prediction - 75 overall

Rating - 74 overall

It would have been nice to see Adebo rated over a 75 after his strong rookie season, but if he continues to build upon the foundation, he laid last season he should be there in no time.

Marshon Lattimore

Prediction - 89 overall

Rating - 91 overall

Lattimore will start just outside the top 5 at his position this year, coming in at number six. This is a big upgrade from his 88 overall at the end of last year's edition.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Prediction - 83 overall

Rating - 82 overall

CJGJ will start as the same 82 overall he finished Madden 22 as this year. The additions of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye should free up Gardner-Johnson to play to his strength which is his versatility. Expect to see him line up and almost every position in the defensive backfield this year, and his rating to rise as he continues to make plays.

Tyrann Mathieu

Prediction - 93 overall

Rating - 94 overall

The newest Saint is their highest rated player and also the highest rated safety in the game. Mathieu’s addition to the defense should make them one of the better units in the NFL.

The full Saints roster can be found here.

Madden 23 is set to release on Friday, August 19, 2022.

