Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Saints try out two veteran football players

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints announce several moves ahead of training camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Ahead of training camp, the Saints have signed running back Malcom Brown, center Nick Martian, and defensive end Scott Patchan and released punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.
Watch live: Saints coach Dennis Allen, GM Mickey Loomis address media ahead of training camp - NOLA
Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis spoke with local New Orleans media and answered multiple questions before the start of training camp.
New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas going to start camp on PUP list, should return ‘soon’ - ESPN
Mickey Loomis said that, while Michael Thomas will start training camp on the PUP list, he is expected to return “soon,” according to Loomis.
Saints bring in RB Jordan Howard for a try out - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have brought in former Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard for a try out.
Saints expect Taysom Hill to take snaps all around the offense, including QB in 2022 - Yahoo! Sports
Dennis Allen said the he expects Taysom Hill’s role with the Saints to be “very similar to what we’ve seen in the past,” and that he will, in fact, take snaps at the quarterback position.
USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom working out for the Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly hosting USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom for a try out.
Soldout July 30 ‘Back Together Saturday’ practice to feature numerous interactive elements at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints
The Saints’ July 30th practice will reportedly “feature interactive fan-friendly elements.”
The #NoleFamily on the #Saints @Jaboowins ⚜️@PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/MstP02db66— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2022
Mark No. 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xinUtNUqQ6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 26, 2022
July 26, 2022
Loading comments...