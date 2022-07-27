Fleur-de-Links, June 27: Saints try out two veteran football players

Ahead of training camp, the Saints have signed running back Malcom Brown, center Nick Martian, and defensive end Scott Patchan and released punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis spoke with local New Orleans media and answered multiple questions before the start of training camp.

Mickey Loomis said that, while Michael Thomas will start training camp on the PUP list, he is expected to return “soon,” according to Loomis.

The Saints have brought in former Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard for a try out.

Dennis Allen said the he expects Taysom Hill’s role with the Saints to be “very similar to what we’ve seen in the past,” and that he will, in fact, take snaps at the quarterback position.

The Saints are reportedly hosting USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom for a try out.

The Saints’ July 30th practice will reportedly “feature interactive fan-friendly elements.”