Saints fans excited about day one training camp news

It was only day one of training camp for the New Orleans Saints but social media was on fire due to some exciting news. Saints WR Michael Thomas was back on the practice field with the team, after an almost 2-year absence.

It was announced last week that Thomas would start training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, but after a successful workout prior to yesterday’s practice, the team activated him.

After meeting with the media on Tuesday, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Dennis Allen said that they did not expect Thomas to be on the PUP list long and they were definitely telling the truth.

Thomas was seen taking some snaps and catching passes from quarterback Jameis Winston. He also participated in individual drills, running routes but did not participate in any team drills during yesterday’s practice. Seeing “Can't Guard Mike” back on the practice field was definite cause for excitement for Saints fans and he was just as excited to be back practicing with his teammates.

Thomas said, “I didn’t want to come up here and get emotional, but it was a blessing to be back out there with the guys and be able to put my hand in the pile.”

"I'm at a loss for words... It's a blessing to be out there with the guys."



-@Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/kpDskyfcyO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2022

Fans will get a first-hand look at the team on tomorrow, when the Saints hold their first practice open to the public starting at 9:30 am. Tickets are sold out, but you can stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates.

