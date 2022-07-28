Fleur-de-Links, July 28: Saints kick off training camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Rapoport: Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list - NFL.com
Michael Thomas has been activated from the physically unable to participate list and was practicing during Saints training camp.
Michael Thomas ‘kind of lost for words’ as he returns to practice field at New Orleans Saints training camp - ESPN
Michael Thomas had many words to share on how excited he was to be back on the field for Saints training camp.
Michael Thomas Returns To Saints Practice: Fans React - The Spun
While Michael Thomas may only be participating in a limited capacity, fans are still excited to see Thomas return to the field.
Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 7/27/22 - New Orleans Saints
Photos from the Saints training camp, including images of Michael Thomas in action.
Taysom Hill hits the practice field with no limitations after injury-plagued 2021 season - Yahoo! Sports
Taysom Hill did not wear a red no-contact jersey during training camp, but seemed to be participating at full capacity after the injuries suffered in the 2021 season.
Rod Walker: Inside Jameis Winston’s 1st day of Saints training camp as the unquestioned QB1 - NOLA
A look at Jameis Winston’s first Saints training camp day where he is not competing for the QB1 position.
Photos: Mickey Loomis, Dennis Allen 2022 Saints Training Camp press conference - New Orleans Saints
Photos of Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen as they speak to New Orleans media ahead of Saints training camp.
Day 1 of Training Camp ✔️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2022
Day 1 of Training Camp ✔️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2022
WR @Cantguardmike's return highlights New Orleans Saints first training camp practice.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2022
'It was a blessing to be back out there with the guys, being able to put my hand in the pile'
'It was a blessing to be back out there with the guys, being able to put my hand in the pile'
Jameis ➡️ Jarvis#SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/00mOgk4q9j— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2022
