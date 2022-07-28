Fleur-de-Links, July 28: Saints kick off training camp

Michael Thomas has been activated from the physically unable to participate list and was practicing during Saints training camp.

Michael Thomas had many words to share on how excited he was to be back on the field for Saints training camp.

While Michael Thomas may only be participating in a limited capacity, fans are still excited to see Thomas return to the field.

Photos from the Saints training camp, including images of Michael Thomas in action.

Taysom Hill did not wear a red no-contact jersey during training camp, but seemed to be participating at full capacity after the injuries suffered in the 2021 season.

A look at Jameis Winston’s first Saints training camp day where he is not competing for the QB1 position.

Photos of Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen as they speak to New Orleans media ahead of Saints training camp.