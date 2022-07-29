10 Saints that could move up the franchise leaderboards in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are getting ready for the 2022 regular season, so let’s take a look at Saints on the 2022 roster who have a chance to move up the franchise records books with solid performances this season.

Here are ten potential stats that could result in a re-shuffling of the Saints’ franchise leaderboard in various categories, including passing, rushing, defense, and special teams:

Taysom Hill (2,025) needs 7 passing yards to move to 16th all time in Saints franchise history.

Jameis Winston (1,245) needs 2,635 passing yards to move into 8th all-time.

Alvin Kamara (4,238) needs 30 rushing yards to move into 3rd all-time.

Mark Ingram (51) is currently the franchise record holder for most career rushing touchdowns, but Alvin Kamara (47) could pass him with 5 more scores than Ingram this season.

Michael Thomas (5,950) needs 23 receptions to move into 2nd all-time.

Deonte Harris (1,770) needs 180 kickoff return yards to take 7th in the franchise leaderboards.

Harris (744) needs 144 punt return yards to move into 3rd all-time.

Marshon Lattimore (13) needs 3 interceptions to move into a tie for 7th all-time.

Cam Jordan (107) needs 8.5 sacks to become the franchise all-time sack leader.

Wil Lutz (142) needs 27 made field goals to move into second place all-time.

It would be pretty cool to see Cam Jordan become the all-time sack leader. Aside from 2020 and 2016 when Jordan finished with 7.5 sacks a piece, he has hit the double digit mark every year since 2015, including 12.5 sacks last season. With another performance in 2022 like he had last season, Jordan might be the all-time franchise sack leader for a very long time.