Jahri Evans and Ty Warren will serve as coaching interns at Saints training camp

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints announced that former Saints guard Jahri Evans and NFL defensive lineman Ty Warren will serve as coaching interns during this season’s training camp.

Jahri Evans and Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp: https://t.co/74VrhVeQAu#SaintsCamp | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/IvIUTug1DU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 29, 2022

Evans, who retired from the NFL in 2018, is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Saints franchise history. In 2006, he was drafted by the Saints in the 4th round and played total of 11 seasons in New Orleans. His impressive resume includes five consecutive selections to the Associated Press All-Pro teams, including four consecutive first team honors from 2009-2012 as well as six consecutive Pro Bowls. He was also a member of the Saints’ offensive line that won Madden’s Most Valuable Protectors Award in both 2009 and 2011 and he was selected to the NFL’s 2010 All-decade team.

More recently, Evans was selected to the Saints’ All-50th team in 2016 and he was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2021 as well as the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Warren, who retired after the 2012 season, was a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2003. He was selected twice to the Associated Press All-Pro teams with a first team selection in 2007 and was selected as the member of Patriots’ All-2000’s team.

As coaching interns, they will gain hands on experience by observing and participating at training camp, offseason workout programs and minicamps as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. The program, which was established in 1987, provides NFL coaching experience to minority college and high school coaches and former players who wish to pursue a career in professional coaching.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl