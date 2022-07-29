Fleur-de-Links, July 29: Former Saints linebacker signs with Jets

New Orleans Saints News:
Former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has reportedly found a new NFL home - NOLA
Former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
VIDEO REPORT: Saints, NFL teams wearing new ‘guardian caps’ at practice - WDSU
During training camp, the Saints will be wearing “guardian caps,” which are reportedly safer for players than normal helmets.
Former Saints offensive lineman believes Saints can be contenders this season - KALB
Jahri Evans shares his thoughts on why he thinks that the Saints are contenders to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.
WATCH NOW: Adam Trautman discusses his third year with Saints and Taysom Hill at tight end - New Orleans Saints
Adam Trautman speaks on his role with the Saints and Taysom Hill’s new role at tight end heading into the 2022 season.
Saints’ Jameis Winston says he got ‘more explosive’ since minicamp, following ACL recovery - CBS Sports
Jameis Winston said that he is getting “stronger,” and believes that he has gotten “more explosive” since training camp.
Graphic Photo Shows Saints Player’s Amputated Finger - The Spun
Saints reporter Luke Johnson shared a picture of Marcus Davenport’s partially amputated pinky on Twitter.
Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp - New Orleans Saints
Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared that Jahri Evans and veteran defensive lineman Ty Warren will both serve as coaching interns for the 2022 training camp.
@ErinESummers & @NTGraff drop by for your #Saints Training Camp Report on Day 2!@RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/kEhyovvHgf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2022
DE Payton Turner hopes to link a healthy second season to an abbreviated rookie year for New Orleans #Saints— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2022
"I think we've all got something to prove, especially prove to myself that I am who I think I am."
✍️ @JohnDeShazier | @RousesMarkets https://t.co/1rI85D20nS
Payton Turner put up the play of #Saints camp today toppling Jerald Hawkins with a bill rush. Book got the pass off quickly, a nice catch by Trautman. But Turner was the highlight.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 28, 2022
