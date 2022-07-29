Fleur-de-Links, July 29: Former Saints linebacker signs with Jets

Former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

During training camp, the Saints will be wearing “guardian caps,” which are reportedly safer for players than normal helmets.

Jahri Evans shares his thoughts on why he thinks that the Saints are contenders to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

Adam Trautman speaks on his role with the Saints and Taysom Hill’s new role at tight end heading into the 2022 season.

Jameis Winston said that he is getting “stronger,” and believes that he has gotten “more explosive” since training camp.

Saints reporter Luke Johnson shared a picture of Marcus Davenport’s partially amputated pinky on Twitter.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared that Jahri Evans and veteran defensive lineman Ty Warren will both serve as coaching interns for the 2022 training camp.

DE Payton Turner hopes to link a healthy second season to an abbreviated rookie year for New Orleans #Saints



"I think we've all got something to prove, especially prove to myself that I am who I think I am."



✍️ @JohnDeShazier | @RousesMarkets https://t.co/1rI85D20nS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2022