Fleur-de-Links, July 29: Former Saints linebacker signs with Jets

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has reportedly found a new NFL home - NOLA

Former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

VIDEO REPORT: Saints, NFL teams wearing new ‘guardian caps’ at practice - WDSU

During training camp, the Saints will be wearing “guardian caps,” which are reportedly safer for players than normal helmets.

Former Saints offensive lineman believes Saints can be contenders this season - KALB

Jahri Evans shares his thoughts on why he thinks that the Saints are contenders to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

WATCH NOW: Adam Trautman discusses his third year with Saints and Taysom Hill at tight end - New Orleans Saints

Adam Trautman speaks on his role with the Saints and Taysom Hill’s new role at tight end heading into the 2022 season.

Saints’ Jameis Winston says he got ‘more explosive’ since minicamp, following ACL recovery - CBS Sports

Jameis Winston said that he is getting “stronger,” and believes that he has gotten “more explosive” since training camp.

Graphic Photo Shows Saints Player’s Amputated Finger - The Spun

Saints reporter Luke Johnson shared a picture of Marcus Davenport’s partially amputated pinky on Twitter.

Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp - New Orleans Saints

Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared that Jahri Evans and veteran defensive lineman Ty Warren will both serve as coaching interns for the 2022 training camp.

