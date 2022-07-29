Saints TE Taysom Hill sustains rib injury in training camp

With day 3 of New Orleans Saints training camp in the books, we have another injury to add to the short list that has been created so far. This time, we saw tight end/quarterback/skill position player Taysom Hill go down with a rib injury after taking a hit. This injury was sustained on Thursday, day 2 of camp and he would go on to miss Friday/day 3 of camp.

Dennis Allen said Taysom Hill got hit in the ribs during Thursday’s practice and is out indefinitely. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) July 29, 2022

Head coach Dennis Allen would go on to clarify that Taysom did not re-aggravate the Lisfranc foot injury that he was recovering from during this time. There is not a definitive timeline for now as to how much time Hill will miss, but Allen did note that it would be, “a little bit”. While this is not an optimal development, it is promising that his foot injury was not an issue in the first 3 days of camp and was not re-injured from this hit.

The Saints are also without tight end Juwan Johnson as of now, as he was off to the side doing conditioning work, according to reporter Erin Summers. This leaves the Saints with Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, and UDFA Lucas Krull. Krull was able to impress today in camp with a good over route for a reception late in the day.

Lucas Krull Hive pic.twitter.com/iqZ7FjZAIC — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) July 29, 2022

Look for Lucas to step up in camp now with the absence of Taysom for a little while, as he should begin to get more reps with this development. Krull had a very solid senior year with Pitt, putting up 451 receiving yards on 38 receptions (11.9 YPC) and 6 touchdowns. He will be likely to be on the brink of gaining a roster spot for the Saints if he can continue to prove himself over the coming weeks, and potentially contribute heavily in preseason.

