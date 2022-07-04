POLL: What was your favorite move of the Saints offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country.

To say the New Orleans Saints have had a tumultuous offseason might be a bit of an understatement. From a surprise retirement of their head coach, to an offseason arrest of their star running back, to courting a quarterback buried in sexual assault allegations, to a blockbuster trade in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There were plenty of moves that left Saints fans scratching their heads this offseason. Marcus Williams departing in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens. Terron Armstead joining the Miami Dolphins. Trading away future assets before draft day. Passing on external candidates at head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and quarterback.

But it wasn’t all bad.

So that begs the question then: what was your favorite move the Saints made this offseason? A few are listed below. Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

