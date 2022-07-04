Gayle Benson interested in purchasing the Chris Owens Club

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is looking to further invest in the city of New Orleans. She is reportedly interested in purchasing the Chris Owens Club located on Bourbon Street, in the heart of the French Quarter. The nightclub, which had been open since the 1950’s, closed its doors and went up for sale after New Orleans icon and longtime owner Chris Owens passed away in April.

Benson’s spokesperson, Greg Bensel said, “Mrs. Benson is currently looking at buying the piece of property, but she hasn’t purchased it. She’s always been interested in it because of her relationship with Chris Owens. She’s looking at investing in the property and bringing it back into commerce.”

In addition to the nightclub, the 3-story building also has several small apartments above the club.

